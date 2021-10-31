Drydene World Short Track Champions Crowned at The Dirt Track at Charlotte

Local heroes battled national stars on Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte on a jam-packed day of racing in the Drydene World Short Track Championship. Nearly 350 racers across nine different divisions competed over two days, culminating with 10 Feature events and four All-Star races that totaled more than 400 laps around the stellar 4/10-mile red clay oval.

FOX FACTORY PRO (604) LATE MODELS — Dillon Brown waited patiently to make his move in Saturday’s Feature event. He knew the outside lane was the place to be, but he waited to move up to save his tires. The decision paid off for the Gaffney, SC driver as he led wire-to-wire to take home the Fox Factory Pro Late Models Feature.

Once Brown hit the cushion, he thundered away from the field — beating Ben Watkins to the line for the Victory.

“I was going to take care of my tires as long as I could,” Brown said. “I knew (the top) was there, and I just kept seeing it get cleaner and cleaner, so I said I’m just going to go up there and fill it. I went up there one time, and I said this is where I need to be.”

Watkins crossed the line second, riding the cushion the entire race. Tyler Nicely crossed the line third but was disqualified after he was light at the scales. Colton Trouille inherited the final podium position and was the first car to test the waters on the high side.

Pro Late Model All-Star Feature: The Fox Factory Pro Late Models capped off Saturday with a 15-lap All-Star Feature, where Tyler Nicely earned redemption from earlier in the evening. The Owensboro, KY driver took the lead from the drop of the green and never looked back en route to Victory Lane. Nicely stated he took a step forward running a Late Model after previous experience in a UMP Modified.

“We were pretty good in the first (Feature), just things didn’t work out our way,” Nicely said. “It’s a big learning experience for me moving from the modifieds to the crates, so the more seat time I get, I’ll get more comfortable.” — By Mike Warren

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT UMP MODIFIEDS: After falling two spots short of victory last year, Nick Hoffman came to the 2021 Drydene World Short Track Championship with one thing on his mind – redemption. On Saturday night, he got what he came for. The three-time and defending DIRTcar national champion led all but the first two laps and cruised to his third career Drydene World Short Track Championship victory in dominating fashion for the $4,000 grand prize.

“Last year, I got set back in that Heat Race, had to battle my way through and ran third,” Hoffman, of Mooresville, NC, said. “This year, I wanted redemption.”

His lead stretched to over four seconds by the time the first caution flew with 10-to-go. While Ethan Dotson, Hunt Gossum, Chris Madden and David Stremme were all right on his tail for the restart, the FOX Racing Shox #2 was simply too quick.

“To do it again is pretty cool,” Hoffman said. “On this stage, it gives us a lot of momentum going into next week for World Finals.”

Hoffman is scheduled to compete in next weekend’s NGK NTK World of Outlaws World Finals with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, piloting the Scott Bloomquist Racing ride he’s been in since late July.

Chris Madden, making his World Short Track debut in a car owned by Pennsylvanian Dan Davies, was impressive for his first time driving a UMP Modified, coming home second after a late pass on Gossum.

To cap-off the weekend, Hoffman also won the All-Star Invitational Feature, coming from 11th to the lead in seven laps and leading the rest of the way for an additional $600 victory. — By Jordan DeLucia

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE 602 LATE MODELS — John Ruggiero’s Drydene World Short Track Championship was a tale of two nights. The Lincolnton, NC driver’s bid for a Fox Factory Pro Late Model win ended in heartbreak on his roof Friday, but he still had a chance for redemption in the Chevrolet Performance 602 Late Models. He earned that redemption Saturday night, diving underneath Rod Tucker for the lead on a restart and holding on to win Saturday’s Feature.

“Obviously (Friday) didn’t go as planned with us tearing up that 604 car,” Ruggiero said. “I told my dad when I got back to the trailer that I was obviously sorry about what happened, but that I was going to make up for it in the 602. I’m not going to lie to you I knew I had to get up on the wheel and get it done for my dad.”

The Tar Heel State campaigner’s pass for the win came on the bottom of the speedway as he dove under Tucker in the middle of Turns 3 and 4. It was a line he continued to use after taking the top spot.

Ruggiero now has back-to-back victories at the event after earning the Pro Late Model Feature win in 2020. Bryan Mullis crossed the line third, dropping a spot from his outside pole starting position. John Price finished fourth after starting 12th, and Rod Tucker rounded out the top five. — By Mike Warren

HOOSIER RACING TIRE PRO MODIFIEDS: Only a small handful of the nearly 350 cars at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Saturday night were piloted by the same person. Austin Holcombe was one of those drivers doing double duty, and he made the most of his two chances, winning the Hoosier Racing Tire Pro Modified Feature flag-to-flag.

Holcombe drove his Summit Racing Equipment UMP Modified to a ninth-place finish early in the evening, then took his Pro Modified to the track later on and won, scoring his first career Drydene World Short Track Championship victory – one worth $1,500.

“It’s amazing,” Holcombe, of Elm City, NC, said. “It’s an awesome feeling to win at Charlotte. I’ve always wanted to win here, and I’m just glad I could knock this one off the bucket list. … I’ve won at just about every racetrack I’ve wanted to on the East Coast. This one has been a pain in the butt, but I love coming here. It’s an amazing place, but I just couldn’t ever seem to figure it out. I’m glad we got it figured out and we’re in Victory Lane.”

Eric Bentley crossed the line in second, while three-time and defending division winner Jeff Parsons completed the podium in third. Sixth-place finisher David Reutimann was forced to make the show through a Last Chance Showdown and took the final transfer spot in LCS #2. This put him 22nd on the starting grid, where his charge to the front started on Lap 1. — By Jordan DeLucia

DRYDENE PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS STREET STOCKS — Last year’s third-place finisher, Ricky Greene, took the Drydene Performance Products Street Stocks three-wide and four-wide at the front, and three-wide and four-wide behind the leaders, in a 20-lap thriller that ultimately resulted in a flip-flopped repeat of last year’s podium.

“The racetrack is actually really awesome, so to pass anyone is right around the rim,” explained Greene, “… sometimes you just can’t make it.”

Blake Pryor started on the pole and was immediately challenged by Greene before a first-lap caution. The reset was unlucky for Friday’s fast qualifier, Damon Crump, but Pryor secured his lead with Greene behind him and Dalton Peavey in third. Meanwhile, Andy Stewart, Patrick Lyon, and 2020 Drydene Street Stock Champion Calob McLaughlin battled 3-wide for fourth.

With three laps to go, Lyon battled Pryor for second, securing his second consecutive runner-up finish. And last year’s champion, McLaughlin, made a late charge on Pryor to claim the final spot on the podium. “I had to work for it this year,” said McLaughlin. — By Cristina Cordova

COMP CAMS MONSTER MINI STOCKS: After two cautions on the opening lap, Johnny Raines led the field to green on a third attempted start and opened a commanding lead as the cars raced out of turn three and down the back stretch. Raines maintained the lead with heavy pressure from Travis Mosley, who started fifth. Behind them the field raced three wide back through 12th, with cars taking whichever racing line they desired on the stellar racing surface.

On lap nine Harley Holden made an aggressive move to pass Mosley, and took second. Two laps later Holden got to the back bumper of Raines, and following a drag race down the front stretch, took the lead going into turn one before the caution flew with 10 to go. On the restart the top cars entered Turn 3 while catching a lapped car, which forced the leaders to choose high or low. By the time they exited it was Grayson Keaton leading the way.

From there Keaton wouldn't look back, gaining a two-second lead and driving under the checkered flag first. However, during post-race technical inspection the Keaton’s 1G was found to have an exhaust infraction and was disqualified, handing the win to Raines and moving Holden and Mosley into second and third, respectively.

After receiving word that he was now the winner, Raines said, “A win is a win, but when you come to Charlotte you need to be right. This is the most prestigious race of the year, and you know the rules. So I’m going to take it how I can get it, because this [car] was right.”

When Raines was asked where this win ranked on his list, he said, “It’s the best win ever, the best win ever.” — By James McMahen

DIRTVISION HORNETS: Two 10-lap Features were on tap Saturday for the 50 DIRTVision Hornet entries. Of those drivers, Jonathan Sarratt joined Newman Presnell — winning back-to-back — Dave Lanely and Chase Hopper as this year’s champions, collecting the unique Drydene oil barrel trophy and $500 check that comes with the title.

In the first Feature Newman Presnell presented himself as the new standout DIRTVision Hornet driver Friday night by leading from green to checkered in his Feature to claim the prestigious win. Then, on Saturday, he kept the throttle to the floorboard. He was the fastest driver in Hot Laps and the first Hornet driver of the weekend to enter the 20-second barrier. When the green flag dropped on the first DIRTVision Hornet Feature of the night, Presnell made a solid homage to the movie Groundhog Day by rocketing ahead of the field in his white #48 on the initial start and never letting the thought of being caught enter he or his competitors’ minds.

“Man, I have no words,” Presnell said during his Victory Lane interview. “This has just been crazy. This is the best weekend I’ve had racing in a long time. Good vibes at the track. Just having a blast, man. … This is awesome. It’s great to be up here talking with you again. Let’s come back next October and do it again.”

In the second Feature, Jonathan Sarratt once again made winning the Drydene World Short Track Championship look easy, as he did in 2018 when he swept the week. However, since then, bad luck and bad timing had plagued his chances at claiming another win each year since.

On Saturday, fortunes finally turned in his favor.

Shannon Barnhill powered around the high side of the track to take the lead on the first lap with Sarratt close behind. They looked to be the top two contenders until Kris Bobo entered the picture with a head of steam. Bobo made quick work of Sarratt, who’s left front axle broke early in the race, and powered his way underneath Barnhill. The two new front runners put on a couple of show-stopping laps, running side-by-side with neither driver gaining an advantage on the other. Then, Barnhill went spinning down the backstretch off the nose of Bobo’s car. Officials penalized Bobo for the contact, and he pulled off.

With the parting of the seas, Sarratt was handed the lead for the final four laps. He held off Justin Harris and Zachary Slone and finally made his return to the Drydene World Short Track Championship stage.

“It felt good,” Sarratt said about his Saturday night win. “We’ve been working on this car all weekend. Every time we turn around something happens to it. I didn’t know if we were going to get it there in the beginning because when I took off it broke the left front axle in it and was pulling off the right front. I thought, well, we’ll ride and see where we end up. Then, they got taken out on the backstretch.” — By Nick Graziano

VP RACING FUEL SPORTSMAN MODIFIEDS: David Rogers turned dreams into reality with a $4,000 VP Racing Fuels Sportsman Modified Feature win.

“It’s incredible,” said Rogers, of Lafargeville, NY. “It really is. This is something I’ve dreamed of and here we are doing it. This time of year is hard for me to race because I am getting ready for snowplow season. We made the decision last minute on Sunday night to come down. Man, I am so glad we did.”

Albany-Saratoga Speedway and Glen Ridge Motorsports Park hotshoe Andrew Buff finished second from 11th while The Travelin’ Man Mike Fowler in the #410 claimed the final step on the podium after starting ninth.

“I was digging on the bottom real hard,” Rogers said. “I was driving it in real hard. I was killing the motor coming off, but I kept gaining ground diving down there. I just caught them a little at a time. They kept drifting out and I’d get in there. Finally, when I got out by myself I could run hard and it was just good.”

Sportsman All-Star Feature: Zach Payne prevented a David Rogers sweep with a big lead and a fast car. A caution with 4 laps to go gave the field a shot, but Payne was hooked up. Like Rogers, this was the biggest stage he’s ever won on. “This is probably the best win ever,” Payne said. “This place is huge and they put on a great show for us. This is probably bigger than anything I’ve done at home and I am glad to be here.” — By Joe Grabianowski

SRI PERFORMANCE PRO STOCKS: It took 20 laps and every bit of effort possible for Sheldon Martin to come away with the $3,000 SRI Performance Pro Stock championship victory. Martin held off charges from Pro Stock aces Luke Horning and Pete Stefanski, who held on for second as Sean Corr rounded out the podium.

The emotion was palpable in Victory Lane. Sheldon Martin, from Mooresville, NC, took all of that excitement and did a backflip in celebration. It was his first-ever win on dirt.

“It’s some of the toughest competition that I’ve gone up against my whole life,” said Martin, of Mooresville, NC. “Time after time they’ll rattle your cage, but you just have to hit your marks. … This is absolutely amazing. This is my first ever dirt win. I am here with my family. It’s just amazing.”

Pro Stock All-Star Feature: After settling for third in the championship Feature, Sean Corr put it all together to win the SRI Performance Pro Stock All-Star Invitational. Corr was ecstatic in Victory Lane. “It’s a little slick out there but my crew set the car up perfectly,” Corr said. “They adjusted it knowing it was going to slick over from this afternoon. They told me to try high and I was a little nervous about it but boy they were right 100 percent. I can’t thank the boys enough.” — By Joe Grabianowski

DRYDENE WORLD SHORT TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS — Oct. 29-30, 2021

FOX FACTORY PRO (604) LATE MODELS

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 6B-Dillon Brown[2]; 2. 32-Ben Watkins[4]; 3. 615-Colton Trouille[3]; 4. 26-Winky Mcgee[7]; 5. 66-Jody Knowles[6]; 6. 20-Owen Osteen[10]; 7. 7-Dan Breuer[8]; 8. 215-Jamison McBride[11]; 9. 27H-Justin Hudspeth[5]; 10. 67-Bryan Mullis[15]; 11. 7J-Dalton Jacobs[13]; 12. 55-Matt Long[9]; 13. 112-Jeremy Mayfield[14]; 14. 20G-Chub Gunter[17]; 15. 25-Brayden Anderson[21]; 16. 5S-Joey Johnson[19]; 17. 618-Kevin Wilson[23]; 18. 17-Jeff Johnson[22]; 19. 28S-Bob Schwartzmiller[18]; 20. 143-Brian Ledbetter[20]; 21. 89-Timmie Harrelson[12]; 22. 6-Isaak Love[16]; 23. 10-Patrick Evatt[24]; 24. (DQ) 25N-Tyler Nicely[1]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Isaak Love[2]; 2. 28S-Bob Schwartzmiller[7]; 3. 143-Brian Ledbetter[3]; 4. 17-Jeff Johnson[5]; 5. 10-Patrick Evatt[9]; 6. (DNS) 10A-Matt Ashworth; 7. (DNS) 11F-Ryan Frazee; 8. (DNS) 44-John Ruggiero Jr; 9. (DNS) 10S-Garrett Smith

Last Chance Showdown 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20G-Chub Gunter[4]; 2. 5S-Joey Johnson[2]; 3. 25-Brayden Anderson[3]; 4. 618-Kevin Wilson[6]; 5. 5M-Kale Steele[5]; 6. 18-Ricky Greene[8]; 7. 225-Matthew Logan[1]; 8. (DNS) 00JR-Richard Kuiken Jr

All Star Feature (20 Laps): 1. 25N-Tyler Nicely[2]; 2. 27H-Justin Hudspeth[1]; 3. 32-Ben Watkins[7]; 4. 615-Colton Trouille[5]; 5. 66-Jody Knowles[3]; 6. 6B-Dillon Brown[8]; 7. 26-Winky Mcgee[4]; 8. 55-Matt Long[6]; 9. 7J-Dalton Jacobs[9]; 10. 18-Ricky Greene[11]; 11. 20-Owen Osteen[10].

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT UMP MODIFIEDS

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 2H-Nick Hoffman[5]; 2. 71D-Chris Madden[4]; 3. 99-Hunt Gossum[1]; 4. 5CS-Curt Spalding[7]; 5. 6-Ryan Ayers[17]; 6. 09-Ethan Dotson[2]; 7. 35-David Stremme[3]; 8. 8-Kyle Strickler[22]; 9. 8A-Austin Holcombe[10]; 10. 7T-Drake Troutman[16]; 11. 99W-Chris Arnold[12]; 12. K19-Will Krup[9]; 13. 11H-Keith Jackson[18]; 14. 21-Taylor Cook[11]; 15. 51-Brandon Green[6]; 16. 1S-Brian Shaw[21]; 17. 81-Steve Axtell Jr[19]; 18. 5K-Tyler Kaeter[20]; 19. 17X-Richard Michael Jr[24]; 20. 74-Mike Franklin[27]; 21. 00EH-Steve Arpin[25]; 22. 80-Rich Dawson[13]; 23. 97-Mitch Thomas[15]; 24. 60-Brandon Householder[28]; 25. T9-Ryan Thomas[23]; 26. 25-Michael Corbin[14]; 27. 2J-Troy Johnson[8]; 28. 84-Ryan Toole[26]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Steve Axtell Jr[2]; 2. 8-Kyle Strickler[1]; 3. B75-Brayden Berry[4]; 4. 51P-Joey Polevoy[8]; 5. 74-Mike Franklin[9]; 6. 2-Shawn Martin[6]; 7. 1K-Kyle Peterson[3]; 8. 7-Evan Taylor[11]; 9. 1126-Chad Tanquary[13]; 10. 4-Doug Penny[10]; 11. (DNS) 42-Bo LeMastus; 12. (DNS) 88-Matt Crafton; 13. (DNS) 18-Brandon Kinzer

Last Chance Showdown 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5K-Tyler Kaeter[2]; 2. T9-Ryan Thomas[1]; 3. 15-Richard Gibson[9]; 4. 25A-Andy Anderson[7]; 5. 96-Slade Parsons[4]; 6. 43-Josh Harris[6]; 7. 25P-Robert Poole[11]; 8. 4M-Tim Monroe[5]; 9. 14D-David Taylor[3]; 10. 14-Samuel Lamborgini[13]; 11. 463-Daniel Sanchez[8]; 12. P3-Jeff Leeke[10]; 13. 00EH-Steve Arpin[12]

Last Chance Showdown 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Brian Shaw[2]; 2. 17X-Richard Michael Jr[4]; 3. 21S-Kenny Shaw[6]; 4. 11-Troy Loomis[1]; 5. 14J-Jordan Taylor[10]; 6. 12R-Ty Rhoades[3]; 7. 60-Brandon Householder[5]; 8. 17-Case Daniels[8]; 9. 84-Ryan Toole[7]; 10. 0-Haley Kaiser[11]; 11. T2-Greg Hauger[9]; 12. 9T-Mason Canter[13]; 13. 5F-Jerry Foster[12]

All Star Feature (20 Laps): 1. 2H-Nick Hoffman[11]; 2. 5CS-Curt Spalding[2]; 3. 71D-Chris Madden[14]; 4. 8-Kyle Strickler[3]; 5. 09-Ethan Dotson[6]; 6. 35-David Stremme[15]; 7. 7T-Drake Troutman[8]; 8. 51-Brandon Green[7]; 9. T9-Ryan Thomas[9]; 10. 21-Taylor Cook[20]; 11. K19-Will Krup[18]; 12. 74-Mike Franklin[4]; 13. 97-Mitch Thomas[5]; 14. 1S-Brian Shaw[17]; 15. 11-Troy Loomis[12]; 16. 4-Doug Penny[19]; 17. 42-Bo LeMastus; 18. 84-Ryan Toole[16]; 19. T2-Greg Hauger[21]; 20. 81-Steve Axtell Jr[1]; 21. 463-Daniel Sanchez[10]; 22. 8A-Austin Holcombe[13].

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE 602 LATE MODELS

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 44-John Ruggiero Jr[4]; 2. 10P-Daniel Parker[7]; 3. 67-Bryan Mullis[2]; 4. P4-John Price[12]; 5. 04-Rod Tucker[1]; 6. 22W-Nathan Walker[5]; 7. 114-Jordan Koehler[21]; 8. 12T-Justin Taylor[20]; 9. C1-Chuckie Duncan[19]; 10. 57-Luke Cooper[15]; 11. 17-Chris Joyce[11]; 12. 92-Tanner Fortune[9]; 13. 15-Bron Rutledge[17]; 14. 2-Kris Norwood[23]; 15. 727-Baillie Lowe[8]; 16. 12-Kevin Powell[26]; 17. 27-Mike Davidson[13]; 18. 22P-Jeff Parsons[14]; 19. G18-Chris Calvert[25]; 20. 11-Gabe Gable[10]; 21. 21M-Jay Merck[3]; 22. 24-Seth Wimpey[6]; 23. 11S-David Smith[16]; 24. 14-Barron McDowell[18]; 25. 10-Mario Gresham[22]; 26. 52-Timmy Mills[24]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (6 Laps): 1. C1-Chuckie Duncan[1]; 2. 10-Mario Gresham[2]; 3. K7-Keaton Smith[3]; 4. 5-Robbie Gibson[9]; 5. 3-Keith Hart[8]; 6. 9-Cole Hedrick[5]; 7. LIL17-Jeremiah Johnson[4]; 8. 08-David Stone[7]; 9. 8-Zakary Brown[6]; 10. 22N-Nathan William[10]

Last Chance Showdown 2 (6 Laps): 1. 12T-Justin Taylor[3]; 2. 2-Kris Norwood[2]; 3. 28-Justin Mintz[5]; 4. 22M-Matt Thompson[6]; 5. 75-Charlie Ray Howell[9]; 6. 03W-Jason Welborn[7]; 7. 12-Kevin Powell[1]; 8. 12D-Jason Dickerson[4]; 9. 4-Kyle Beck[8]; 10. (DNS) 22C-Terry Caples

Last Chance Showdown 3 (6 Laps): 1. 114-Jordan Koehler[2]; 2. 52-Timmy Mills[4]; 3. G18-Chris Calvert[3]; 4. 6-Tucker Anderson[5]; 5. 18-Austin Mintz[6]; 6. 21-JD Strader[7]; 7. 62-Jason Adams[1]; 8. H28-Chuck Hargrove[8]; 9. 31-Cody King[9].

HOOSIER RACING TIRE PRO MODIFIEDS

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 8A-Austin Holcombe[1]; 2. 11-Eric Bentley[6]; 3. 44-Jeff Parsons[4]; 4. K22-Kenny Peeples[2]; 5. 00-Preston Blalock[13]; 6. 7-David Reutimann[22]; 7. 70-Steve Axtell Jr[3]; 8. 20S-Trey Stamper[12]; 9. 31G-Stephen Pedulla[7]; 10. 23-Buck Stevens[9]; 11. 2T-Ty Norder[21]; 12. 60X-Dean Noseworthy[17]; 13. 52-Chris Stowe[25]; 14. 17-Case Daniels[11]; 15. 28-Michael Beasley[16]; 16. 15-Morgan Widener[5]; 17. 121-Chase Cardwell[15]; 18. 69-Harley Stanley[20]; 19. 7D-JR Davis[26]; 20. 3-Dennis Brewer[10]; 21. 1-Richard Shupe Jr[18]; 22. 92-Martin Larry[24]; 23. 16-Daniel Allen[14]; 24. 19-Ryan Morgan[8]; 25. 312-Greg Brown[23]; 26. 39-Russell Baker[19]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (6 Laps): 1. 39-Russell Baker[4]; 2. 2T-Ty Norder[6]; 3. 312-Greg Brown[1]; 4. 23A-Austin Self[2]; 5. 56-Justin Blevins[5]; 6. 72-Patrick Field[12]; 7. 83-Kevin Vanhorn[7]; 8. 71-Dennis Kirk[13]; 9. 52-Chris Stowe[3]; 10. 99-Michael Woodcock[11]; 11. 8P-Jason Powers[9]; 12. 50-Ronnie Covey[8]; 13. 20-Austin Hedrick[10]; 14. (DNS) 78-Michael Harrell; 15. (DNS) B5-Brian Strickland

Last Chance Showdown 2 (6 Laps): 1. 69-Harley Stanley[2]; 2. 7-David Reutimann[5]; 3. 92-Martin Larry[13]; 4. 73-Chris Nickerson[15]; 5. 59-Grayson Wells[1]; 6. 5-Ethan Wilson[8]; 7. 18S-Ray Suman[4]; 8. 32K-Tyler Kussman[11]; 9. 23K-Kenny Kallam[9]; 10. 00R-Jerry Reich[12]; 11. 7D-JR Davis[7]; 12. 00B-JP Blalock[6]; 13. 13-Quentin Haley[3]; 14. (DNS) 25-Mike Davidson; 15. (DNS) 14-Jeff Robinson.

DRYDENE PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS STREET STOCKS

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 18-Ricky Greene[2]; 2. 01-Patrick Lyon[6]; 3. 83-Calob McLaughlin[5]; 4. 78-Blake Pryor[1]; 5. 2-Bradley Weaver[10]; 6. 5-Earl Petty[11]; 7. 75-Andy Stewart[7]; 8. 1ST-Kelly Fegter[17]; 9. JR1-Jake Jackson[9]; 10. 71-Donny Atkins[18]; 11. 18C-Damon Crump[3]; 12. 22S-Shannon Adams[24]; 13. J1-Chris Jackson[13]; 14. 3-Tre Beaty[21]; 15. 51-Phoenix Lawter[8]; 16. 66-Johnny Westmoreland[16]; 17. 118-Cameron Holloway[20]; 18. 38-Junior Johnson[22]; 19. 76-Chris Rice[19]; 20. 96-Dalton Pannell[15]; 21. 84-Kyle Cooper[12]; 22. 46-Johnny Hipp[23]; 23. 11-Paul Irby[14]; 24. 9P-Dalton Peavy[4]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1ST-Kelly Fegter[2]; 2. 76-Chris Rice[1]; 3. 3-Tre Beaty[3]; 4. 46-Johnny Hipp[5]; 5. 20T-Timmy McBride[7]; 6. 40-TJ Bolin[4]; 7. 58-Kevin Patterson[6]; 8. (DNS) 24-Timmy Smith

Last Chance Showdown 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Donny Atkins[1]; 2. 118-Cameron Holloway[2]; 3. 38-Junior Johnson[5]; 4. 22S-Shannon Adams[6]; 5. BB2-Jesse Wall[7]; 6. 5N-Nick Evans[8]; 7. 40B-Todd Bolin[4]; 8. 9-Ronnie Mosley[3].

COMP CAMS MONSTER MINI-STOCKS

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 26-Johnny Raines[1]; 2. H3-Harley Holden[6]; 3. 19-Travis Mosley[5]; 4. 00-Cody Ussery[11]; 5. 96X-Tyler Riddle[17]; 6. 212-Greg Brew[2]; 7. 97T-Casey Towell[16]; 8. 21-John Warren[20]; 9. 8-Aaron Summitt[26]; 10. 94-Blake Keen[15]; 11. J2-James Manning[24]; 12. 12-Pete Brew[18]; 13. 5-Bryan Harrelson[23]; 14. 117-Matt Gilbert[9]; 15. 17-Nick Broome[10]; 16. 44-Marcus Hughes[14]; 17. 933-Michael Hill[25]; 18. 96-Stacy Brock[12]; 19. X-Kevin Cooper[21]; 20. 10-Logan Richey[3]; 21. 12B-JR Baker[4]; 22. 483-Hannah Wall[8]; 23. 04-Austin Brown[13]; 24. 04W-Phillip Wilson[22]; 25. 03-Damien Bryant[19]; DQ 1G-Grayson Keaton[7]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (6 Laps): 1. 03-Damien Bryant[1]; 2. 04W-Phillip Wilson[4]; 3. 10C-Carl Currin[8]; 4. 8-Aaron Summitt[5]; 5. 5C-Connor Keaton[3]; 6. 3-Tyler Meadows[7]; 7. 58-Bo Pyrtle[2]; 8. 8B-Dustin Bolin[9]; 9. 25-Rusty Campbell[6]; 10. 97H-Tyler Hobgood[10]

Last Chance Showdown 2 (6 Laps): 1. 21-John Warren[5]; 2. 5-Bryan Harrelson[8]; 3. 97-Ben Burnett[4]; 4. 72-Travis Harden[6]; 5. 933-Michael Hill[7]; 6. M117-Mike Lingerfelt[1]; 7. (DNS) 22-Terry Caples; 8. (DNS) 61-Eric Hill; 9. (DNS) 43-Kenneth Parris; 10. (DNS) 115C-Kevin Pierce

Last Chance Showdown 3 (6 Laps): 1. X-Kevin Cooper[1]; 2. J2-James Manning[2]; 3. 14W-Kody Wilson[3]; 4. 112-Jason Jennings[7]; 5. 30-Larry Housley[5]; 6. 5S-Brandon Shupe[6]; 7. 96C-Tanner Cook[4]; 8. (DNS) 87-Miles Mintz; 9. (DNS) B18-Aaron Weed.

DIRTVISION HORNETS

Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 48-Newman Presnell[1]; 2. 221-Donavan Beacham[10]; 3. 4R9-Daniel Wright[13]; 4. C4-CJ LaVair[16]; 5. 21X-Mark White[5]; 6. 5H-Tyler Hopkins[17]; 7. A53-Austin Haskin[9]; 8. 1W-Bradley Williams[7]; 9. 64G-Rusty Garlock[11]; 10. 35-Josh Gibson[26]; 11. 89-Matthew Taylor[18]; 12. 15-Kenneth Colf[24]; 13. 7L-Marcus Locklear[12]; 14. 58-Ronnie Hall[15]; 15. 23-Eric Grant[21]; 16. 18E-William Estep[19]; 17. 21-Chase Hopper[3]; 18. 38-Rodney Grant[20]; 19. 0-Shawn Peche[6]; 20. 88-Joey Kelly[4]; 21. 00-Anthony Varner[8]; 22. 21W-Ricky Weaver Jr[2]; 23. 1X-Hunter Wallace[14]; 24. 2T-Tanner Tate[22]; 25. 12C-Chris Canterbury[23]; 26. H11-Wayne Heatherly[25]

Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 311-Jonathan Sarratt[3]; 2. 1H-Justin Harris[1]; 3. 91Z-Zachary Slone[5]; 4. 2L-Kylee Laws[12]; 5. 25J-Josh Whitfield[13]; 6. 2D-Daniel Tate[10]; 7. D2-Danny Tate[14]; 8. 88X-Shannon Barnhill[2]; 9. 2-Robert Cutshall[15]; 10. 18-Kala Varner[20]; 11. 13B-Brandon Collins[16]; 12. 9C-Jay Tate[23]; 13. 64-Mike Budka[19]; 14. 1B-Kayli Wallace[22]; 15. 63-Scotty Coffey[18]; 16. 21B-Drew Banks[9]; 17. 32B-Kris Bobo[7]; 18. 12X-David Laney[4]; 19. 5-Reggie Twing[17]; 20. 2C-Tyler Capps[6]; 21. 8-TJ Slack[8]; 22. 3-Blake Hedrick[11]; 23. B59-Billy Whitfield[21]; 24. 24-Tyler Fister[24]; 25. A23-Andrew Rich[25]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 48-Newman Presnell, 00:21.748[48]; 2. 1H-Justin Harris, 00:21.758[21]; 3. 21W-Ricky Weaver Jr, 00:21.849[28]; 4. 88X-Shannon Barnhill, 00:21.886[38]; 5. 21-Chase Hopper, 00:21.902[49]; 6. 311-Jonathan Sarratt, 00:21.976[2]; 7. 88-Joey Kelly, 00:21.987[40]; 8. 12X-David Laney, 00:22.023[5]; 9. 21X-Mark White, 00:22.188[27]; 10. 91Z-Zachary Slone, 00:22.211[17]; 11. 0-Shawn Peche, 00:22.373[15]; 12. 2C-Tyler Capps, 00:22.449[10]; 13. 1W-Bradley Williams, 00:22.635[22]; 14. 32B-Kris Bobo, 00:22.649[26]; 15. 00-Anthony Varner, 00:22.677[31]; 16. 8-TJ Slack, 00:22.766[14]; 17. A53-Austin Haskin, 00:22.829[43]; 18. 21B-Drew Banks, 00:22.832[46]; 19. 221-Donavan Beacham, 00:22.843[41]; 20. 2D-Daniel Tate, 00:22.867[19]; 21. 64G-Rusty Garlock, 00:22.901[13]; 22. 3-Blake Hedrick, 00:22.914[47]; 23. 7L-Marcus Locklear, 00:22.960[18]; 24. 2L-Kylee Laws, 00:22.975[33]; 25. 4R9-Daniel Wright, 00:23.046[50]; 26. 25J-Josh Whitfield, 00:23.265[34]; 27. 1X-Hunter Wallace, 00:23.454[29]; 28. D2-Danny Tate, 00:23.601[11]; 29. 58-Ronnie Hall, 00:23.683[4]; 30. 2-Robert Cutshall, 00:23.738[37]; 31. C4-CJ LaVair, 00:23.757[1]; 32. 13B-Brandon Collins, 00:23.816[20]; 33. 5H-Tyler Hopkins, 00:23.853[7]; 34. 5-Reggie Twing, 00:24.022[44]; 35. 89-Matthew Taylor, 00:24.108[6]; 36. 63-Scotty Coffey, 00:24.245[8]; 37. 18E-William Estep, 00:24.260[9]; 38. 64-Mike Budka, 00:24.351[39]; 39. 38-Rodney Grant, 00:24.372[25]; 40. 18-Kala Varner, 00:24.856[16]; 41. 23-Eric Grant, 00:24.945[12]; 42. B59-Billy Whitfield, 00:25.142[45]; 43. 2T-Tanner Tate, 00:25.160[24]; 44. 1B-Kayli Wallace, 00:26.253[42]; 45. 12C-Chris Canterbury, 00:34.221[35]; 46. 9C-Jay Tate, 00:40.905[23]; 47. (DNF) 15-Kenneth Colf, 00:59.000[32]; 48. (DNS) 24-Tyler Fister; 49. (DNS) H11-Wayne Heatherly; 50. (DNS) A23-Andrew Rich.

VP RACING FUELS SPORTSMAN MODIFIEDS

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 1-David Rogers[7]; 2. 92-Andrew Buff[11]; 3. 410-Mike Fowler[9]; 4. 33R-Travis Bruno[8]; 5. 20X-Kevin Ridley[3]; 6. 7Z-Zachary Payne[10]; 7. 42-Robert Tucker[4]; 8. 5-Brock Pinkerous[1]; 9. 6-Robert Bublak[5]; 10. 00-Beau Reeves[6]; 11. 29T-Tanner Forbes[15]; 12. 96-Robert Maxon[2]; 13. 1R-Ricky Thompson[13]; 14. 37-Darryl Mitchell[12]; 15. 60X-Kinser Hill[16]; 16. 47-Walter Cook[14]

All Star Feature (20 Laps): 1. 7Z-Zachary Payne[6]; 2. 1-David Rogers[3]; 3. 410-Mike Fowler[14]; 4. 5-Brock Pinkerous[5]; 5. 6-Robert Bublak[4]; 6. 33R-Travis Bruno[8]; 7. 92-Andrew Buff[10]; 8. 29T-Tanner Forbes[13]; 9. 00-Beau Reeves[15]; 10. 42-Robert Tucker[2]; 11. 37-Darryl Mitchell[9]; 12. 1R-Ricky Thompson[12]; 13. 20X-Kevin Ridley[7]; 14. 47-Walter Cook[1]; 15. 96-Robert Maxon[11]; 16. 60X-Kinser Hill[16].

SRI PERFORMANCE PRO STOCKS

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 93M-Sheldon Martin[2]; 2. 2-Pete Stefanski[8]; 3. 8-Sean Corr[4]; 4. 14J-Johnny Rivers[3]; 5. 2H-Luke Horning[7]; 6. 93-Kenny Martin[1]; 7. 58-Roxanne Roy[6]; 8. 6C-Brian Carter[5]

All Star Feature (15 Laps): 1. 8-Sean Corr[1]; 2. 2H-Luke Horning[2]; 3. 2-Pete Stefanski[4]; 4. 14J-Johnny Rivers[6]; 5. 93M-Sheldon Martin[5]; 6. 93-Kenny Martin[3]; 7. 6C-Brian Carter[8]; 8. 58-Roxanne Roy[7].

