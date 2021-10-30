Flowdynamics Sprint Cars Finish 8th and 11th at Perris Auto Speedway – Oval Nationals Coming Up

After disappointing results in the Glenn Howard Memorial at Perris Auto Speedway in September, Flowdynamics Racing drivers Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy responded well by finishing eighth and 11th in the USAC/CRA 30-lap main on the same Perris track last Saturday. It was the last race before the team attacks the biggest race of the year, the 25th Anniversary Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented By All Coast Construction, at Perris on November 4th, 5th, and 6th.

Riverside, California’s McCarthy was the first of the Flowdynamics drivers to take a green flag in racing action when he lined up on the inside of row four in the second heat. Quick reactions saved him when three cars in front of him tangled coming down the front straightaway for the green flag. The chaos on the start saw one car knocked out of the race and that allowed McCarthy to move up to the outside of the third row for the restart. He quickly moved forward to fifth and stayed there for the duration. Williams came out in the third heat, a race that ran green to checkered without the early race drama that plagued heat race two. Starting on the pole, the Yorba Linda, California driver was second on the start and was in the same spot when the checkered ended the race.

After the end of the on track autograph session where the Flowdynamics drivers and crew met with all of the fans, the 24-car field assembled for the 30-lap main event. Williams started in the ninth spot and McCarthy was coming from 20th. Unlike the last time, things went smoothly throughout the race for both drivers. Williams started ninth in the race and came home eighth. It was his third best finish of the year in the USAC/CRA Series. McCarthy moved forward throughout the race passing nine cars to finish 11th. That was the second-best passing job by any driver in the feature.

The teammates started the night off with Williams timing in ninth with a lap of 16.65 in time trials. McCarthy was having some mechanical issues in qualifying and stopped the clocks 20th fastest with a time of 17.565. Needless to say, the crew took care of McCarthy’s issues by the time the main event rolled around as evidenced by his impressive drive forward in the race.

At the end of the exciting night of racing. McCarthy was back up to the 10th spot in the championship standings. Williams is 11th and trails his teammate by 34 points.

Williams debuted a brand new engine at Saturday’s show and McCarthy will do likewise when they return to the track for the 25th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals on November 4th, 5th, and 6th.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Drink-Pac, Preferred Insulation, DRC Chassis, Kistler Racing and Benic Enterprises.

If you or your company would like to join forces with Flowdynamics Racing, phone John McCarthy at (909) 930-5522 or Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Flowdynamics PR