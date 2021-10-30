Drydene World Short Track Championship Kicks Off with Nine Divisions at Charlotte

With more than 330 competitors from 20 states taking part, the Drydene World Short Track Championship took the green flag on Friday afternoon with nine classes of race cars featuring national superstars taking on local heroes at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

The event is the biggest stage of the year for most of the drivers. Those who have never competed in the event have never raced on a track so big. Many have never been able to race for big money prizes and a high-class oil drum-style Drydene trophy. Even bigger, the event is broadcast across the world on DIRTVision.

Qualifying and heat races were the focus of Friday to set the stage for Saturday’s main events, but three DIRTVision Hornet Features wrapped up the night’s action.

DIRTVision Hornets: Lanely, Presnell, Hopper score victories

Out from the garages of rural America and off the back of small enclosed, or predominantly open trailers, 50 DIRTVision Hornets graced the The Dirt Track at Charlotte on Friday. All in search of a prestigious Drydene World Short Track Championship win.

Three 10-lap DIRTVision Hornet Features were held, lined up by split qualifying sessions earlier in the day. Dave Lanely made a heroic pass in the first Feature to snag the win, while Newman Presnell and Chase Hopper stood out as dominant drivers to win their Features.

Here’s how the three Features played out:

BY INCHES

Jonathan Barratt in his #311 Hornet has been a winning contender every year he shows up for the Drydene World Short Track Championship. He proved that again by setting Quick Time overall and then held a commanding lead for the majority of the first 10-lap Feature.

While Barratt held the lead, Ricky Weaver stayed within striking distance in the runner-up spot. However, around the halfway point of the race, Weaver developed an issue and slowed. That moved Lanely up to second and opened the door for a view at Barratt. However, the black and green #311 was more than a second ahead.

Then, with a lap to go, Lanely got closer. And closer. By Turn 3 he was less than a car length away. By Turn 4 he was at Barratt’s bumper. Something was going awry on Barratt’s car. His pace dramatically slowed, while Lanely kept the throttle pinned to the floorboard with the checkered flag waving. At the line… Lanely nosed Barratt for the win by 0.025 seconds.

“I didn’t lead none of the laps but the last one, but I guess that’s the only one that matters,” Lanely said. “(I thought) just never give up. Stay in it to the end. I saw I was catching him really fast, I figured something broke on his car for me to catch him that fast. He runs the circuit and he’s pretty fast everywhere. I just stayed in it until it was over.”

NEWMAN!

The Drydene World Short Track Championship produces a new standout in the DIRTVision Hornet division every year and Newman Presnell has stepped up to take that title in 2021.

He qualified second overall, by only by a hundredth of a second of Barratt’s pole setting time. Then, when it came to the second DIRTVision Hornet Feature of the night, he led the field to the green and never looked back. Shannon Barnhill in second and Bradley Williamson, who got by Mark White for second, could do nothing but watch the white #48 lead enter a Turn while they exited the one prior.

With no flaw in his driver, Presnell raced to the checkered flag with ease to pick up the trophy and $500 check.

“Hey, man, it felt great,” Presnell said about claiming the win Friday night. “Just glad to be here. Enjoying our time here in Charlotte. We come to just have a good time. Getting on the track tonight was a blessing. It feels good to be here in Victory Lane, too.

“The track felt pretty good. I liked it, man. It was really smooth from top to bottom for this car. Wherever I wanted to put it, it would go. It was a good time.”

HAPPY HOPPER

In his Drydene World Short Track Championship debut last year, Chase Hopper, of Stokesdale, NC, didn’t know what to expect. He’d never raced on a track that big before and had never been a part of an event that big before. What it resulted in was a podium finish during Friday night’s Feature and a last lap pass for the win on Saturday.

This year, with that confidence in his head and a new motor under the hood of his #21 machine, Hopper is poised to sweep the weekend.

He launched ahead of the field from the pole position at the start of the third Feature, but former World Short Track winner Joe Kelly stayed in his tire tracks. Upon entering Turn 3, you could barely fit a finger between the rear of Hopper’s car and the front of Kelly’s. But once they finished the circuit and Hopper built momentum every lap, he pulled away from Kelly, leaving the #88 car to fend off the hoard of Hornets behind him.

With a couple laps to go, Kelly slid over the cushion in Turn 2, allowing Donovan Beacham make an easy pass for second. However, Hopper had already pulled away by more than two seconds at that point. When the checkered flags flew for the final time of the night, Hopper scored a rare back-to-back feat.

“Man, it feels good. This is just a dream come true,” Hopper said. “I feel like I’m in fairyland right now. The program we have now, this car is just a whole different beast. It is just hooked up. I couldn’t ask for a better race car. I was just cruising. I had a little bit more pedal, but I wasn’t going to show them everything I had tonight.

“It’s hard enough to win one, but when you can say you’ve won two, and hopefully we can make it three tomorrow night, it’s just different. I enjoy this and this makes it all worth it.”

Lanely, Presnell and Hopper, along with the 47 other DIRTVision Hornets will get another attempt at the big check and special trophy Saturday night during the Drydene World Short Track Championship finale. — By Nick Graziano

In other divisions:

Drydene Performance Products Street Stocks: Ricky Greene, who completed the podium in last year’s Feature event, qualified third-fastest in Group A, which set him on the outside pole for the opening Heat Race. He grabbed the lead from defending race winner Calob McLaughlin at the drop of the green and never looked back, leading all six laps to take the checkered. In the second Heat, Dalton Peavy lost the lead at the halfway mark before getting a chance to take it back on a restart with 3 laps to go … and he made it count. Peavy threw a big slide job on Andy Stewart in Turns 3-4 coming to the checkered flag, sliding right onto the nose of Stewart coming out of Turn 4 to take the spot and the Heat win.

In the third Heat, overall fast qualifier Damon Crump dominated the six-lap affair from the pole, stretching out his lead to almost four seconds by the checkered flag. Blake Pryor used his pole position starting spot in the final Heat Race to lead all six laps and get the win. — By Jordan DeLucia

Fox Factory Pro (604) Late Models: The Fox Factory Pro Late Models kicked off their racing with 16 drivers locking themselves into Saturday’s Championship Feature.

Ben Watkins, Colton Trouille, Dillon Brown, and Tyler Nicely took the checkered flag in their Heat Races on night one of the Drydene World Short Track Championship.

Watkins, Trouille, and Nicely led flag-to-flag in their eight-lap Heat Races, while Brown thundered around Winky McGee to take the lead on Lap 2 of Heat Race.

Last Chance Showdowns on Saturday afternoon will set the rest of the field for Saturday’s 30-Lap Feature. The Fox Factory Pro Late Models will also run an All-Star Feature on Saturday night toward the end of the program. — By Mike Warren

Chevrolet Performance 602 Late Models: The Dirt Track at Charlotte provided an epic stage for six Chevrolet Performance 602 Late Model Heat Races during Friday’s portion of the Drydene World Short Track Championship as 18 drivers punched their ticket into Saturday’s main event.

Rod Tucker, Bryan Mullis, Jay Merck, John Ruggierio Jr., Nathan Walker, and Seth Wimpey won their Heat Races on Friday, giving them some momentum heading into Saturday’s program.

All the winners took advantage of a front-row starting spot, but Heat Six saw John Price started sixth and drove up to second to earn his spot into Saturday’s main event.

Last Chance Showdowns on Saturday afternoon will set the final positions for the 25-Lap Championship Feature for the Chevrolet Performance 602 Late Models. — By Mike Warren

Summit Racing Equipment DIRTcar UMP Modifieds: Friday’s action for the 57 DIRTcar UMP Modifieds included six heat races, starting with World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series regular Chris Madden making his Drydene World Short Track Championship debut in Dan Davies’ #71D UMP Modified, which he powered to victory in the opening Heat Race after clocking in third-quick in Group A Qualifying. Smokey led all eight laps from the outside pole, besting fellow transfers Curt Spalding and Rich Dawson for the win.

Defending division Feature winner Kyle Strickler ran fourth, one spot shy of a transfer into the Feature. He’ll have to come through a Last Chance Showdown event on Saturday to make the main event.

David Stremme dominated the second heat, bringing him one step closer to finally earning a Drydene World Short Track Championship title. Will Krup and Mitch Thomas also transferred to Saturday’s main event.

DIRTcar UMP Modified national champion Nick Hoffman broke while leading his Heat Race last year, but the car held up this time around. He qualified second-fast in Group B and started outside pole for the eight-lap Heat, taking the lead from Taylor Cook on the opening lap and leading every circuit en route to the win. Cook and Ryan Ayers also transferred with him to the Feature.

Californian Ethan Dotson turned a lot of heads in his World Short Track debut, first knocking Hoffman off the top spot in Group B Qualifying by two tenths and then proceeding to dominate the fourth Heat Race. Piloting a car nearly identical to teammate and popular Rallycross racer Steve Arpin, Dotson showed enormous prowess against the UMP Modified regulars, which will make for a terrific main event on Saturday.

Kentuckian Brandon Green had it in the bag from the drop of the green in the fifth Heat Race, leading every lap from the pole and beating fellow transfers Austin Holcombe and Drake Troutman to the line.

The sixth and final Heat Race featured overall fast qualifier Hunt Gossum, the teenage racing sensation from Mayfield, KY, leading all eight laps en route to the checkered. Last year’s runner-up, Chris Arnold, held second and transferred with third-place Keith Jackson. — By Jordan DeLucia

Hoosier Racing Tire Pro Modifieds: Group A fast qualifier Kenneth Peeples led the field around unchallenged to get the win in the opening Heat. Morgan Widener qualified second to Peeples in Group A and followed suit with him in the Heat, leading all six laps to score the victory. Eric Bentley doubled down on his Group B fast qualifying time by leading every lap in the third Heat as Steven Axtell, one of several drivers pulling double duty this weekend, made the most of his on-track time with the Pro Modifieds by leading all six laps of the fourth Heat for the win.

After overall fast qualifier Jeff Robinson dropped out on Lap 2 of the fifth Heat, three-time and defending race winner Jeff Parsons scooped up the lead and led the field back around to the checkers unchallenged for the win. In the sixth and final Heat polesitter Trey Stamper led the opening laps, but UMP Modified regular Austin Holcombe had the faster car and made a move for the lead, and the win, in Turns 3-4 with only two laps left before driving away to victory. — By Jordan DeLucia

COMP Cams Monster Mini-Stocks: Setting the stage for an exciting 25-lap Comp Cams Monster Mini-Stocks Feature Saturday night at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, six Heat Races were held on Friday, locking 18 drivers into the main event.

Johnny Raines, Greg Brew, Logan Richey, JR Baker, Travis Mosley and Harley Holden all emerged as the six Heat Race victors, presenting themselves as prime contenders for the prestigious Drydene trophy and big check.



A strong qualifying effort proved beneficial with all six winners coming from the front row. The only driver to not win from the pole was Brew in Heat 2. He, Marcus Hughes and Phillip Wilson waged a war for the lead for several laps before Wilson suffered an issue and took him out of contention. Brew got the better of Hughes, who fell to third and claimed the Heat win.

Drivers yet to lock themselves into Saturday’s Feature will have a final chance to race their way in through the Last Chance Showdown. — By Nick Graziano

VP Race Fuels DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds: Brock Pinkerous, a young gun from Ellenville, NY, started on the pole of the first heat after a stellar 18.188-second qualifying lap around The Dirt Track at Charlotte, but at the drop of the green flag he immediately lost ground to David Rogers, who sailed his #1 VP Race Fuels Sportsman Modified around the outside of Pinkerous to get the holeshot and stuck it. Rogers, a regular at Can-Am Speedway and Mohawk Int’l Raceway, took the checkered flag and made it to the top-four redraw along with Pinkerous.

Travis Bruno and Kevin Ridley brought Heat Race #2 to the green flag heavy on the gas. Unlike the racing lines of the other classes competing at the Drydene World Short Track Championship, the VP Race Fuels Sportsman Modifieds took to the low line immediately. With their wide Hoosier Racing Tires digging, Bruno and Ridley had a two-lap duel until Ridley’s left rear wheel filled with red clay causing a vibration. Ridley, out of Waterloo, NY, was unable to track down the very fast Bruno, Morrisonville, NY, who took the checkered flag while Ridley hung on for second. — By Joe Grabianowski

SRI Performance DIRTcar Pro Stocks: Eight SRI Performance DIRTcar Pro Stocks kicked off all the racing action for the evening and did not disappoint. Luke Horning put down the fastest lap in Time Trials, running 20.670 seconds around 4/10-mile Charlotte track, but on the first lap of the heat Horning slipped up and fell back. Then, a cluster of SRI Performance Pro Stocks rattled around into each other in Turn One and Pete Stefanski lost a rear bumper sending him to the pits.

When the field restarted with three laps to go. Horning and his #2H DIRTcar Pro Stock, fell off the pace and pulled it into infield with a mechanical failure. The rest of the heat belonged to hometown hero Sheldon Martin of Mooresville, NC, who held off ARCA driver Sean Corr for the win. Johnny Rivers finished a strong third while Kenny Martin and Brian Carter rounded out the top-five. — By Joe Grabianowski

Drydene World Short Track Championship Results; Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

DIRTVISION HORNETS

Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 12X-David Laney[3]; 2. 311-Jonathan Sarratt[1]; 3. 4R9-Daniel Wright[5]; 4. 8-TJ Slack[7]; 5. 91Z-Zachary Slone[4]; 6. 7L-Marcus Locklear[9]; 7. 2T-Tanner Tate[11]; 8. 25J-Josh Whitfield[10]; 9. 2D-Daniel Tate[8]; 10. A53-Austin Haskin[6]; 11. 58-Ronnie Hall[12]; 12. 18E-William Estep[13]; 13. 9C-Jay Tate[16]; 14. 64-Mike Budka[14]; 15. 21W-Ricky Weaver Jr[2]; 16. A23-Andrew Rich[17]; 17. B59-Billy Whitfield[15]

Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 48-Newman Presnell[1]; 2. 88X-Shannon Barnhill[2]; 3. 1W-Bradley Williams[4]; 4. 21X-Mark White[3]; 5. 32B-Kris Bobo[6]; 6. 21B-Drew Banks[8]; 7. 5H-Tyler Hopkins[10]; 8. 2C-Tyler Capps[5]; 9. C4-CJ LaVair[12]; 10. 15-Kenneth Colf[16]; 11. 3-Blake Hedrick[9]; 12. 5-Reggie Twing[11]; 13. 18-Kala Varner[14]; 14. 1B-Kayli Wallace[15]; 15. H11-Wayne Heatherly[17]; 16. 89-Matthew Taylor[13]; 17. 1X-Hunter Wallace[7]

Feature 3 (15 Laps): 1. 21-Chase Hopper[1]; 2. 221-Donavan Beacham[8]; 3. 88-Joey Kelly[3]; 4. 0-Shawn Peche[4]; 5. 00-Anthony Varner[6]; 6. 64G-Rusty Garlock[5]; 7. 2L-Kylee Laws[7]; 8. 1H-Justin Harris[2]; 9. 2-Robert Cutshall[9]; 10. 13B-Brandon Collins[10]; 11. D2-Danny Tate[11]; 12. 23-Eric Grant[14]; 13. 38-Rodney Grant[12]; 14. 24-Tyler Fister[16]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 311-Jonathan Sarratt, 00:21.562[2]; 2. 48-Newman Presnell, 00:21.577[48]; 3. 21-Chase Hopper, 00:21.587[49]; 4. 21W-Ricky Weaver Jr, 00:21.593[28]; 5. 88X-Shannon Barnhill, 00:21.669[38]; 6. 1H-Justin Harris, 00:21.689[21]; 7. 12X-David Laney, 00:21.953[5]; 8. 21X-Mark White, 00:21.953[27]; 9. 88-Joey Kelly, 00:21.978[40]; 10. 91Z-Zachary Slone, 00:22.015[17]; 11. 1W-Bradley Williams, 00:22.145[22]; 12. 0-Shawn Peche, 00:22.154[15]; 13. 4R9-Daniel Wright, 00:22.203[50]; 14. 2C-Tyler Capps, 00:22.298[10]; 15. 64G-Rusty Garlock, 00:22.424[13]; 16. A53-Austin Haskin, 00:22.520[43]; 17. 32B-Kris Bobo, 00:22.640[26]; 18. 00-Anthony Varner, 00:22.642[31]; 19. 8-TJ Slack, 00:22.682[14]; 20. 1X-Hunter Wallace, 00:22.696[29]; 21. 2L-Kylee Laws, 00:22.714[33]; 22. 2D-Daniel Tate, 00:22.790[19]; 23. 21B-Drew Banks, 00:22.802[46]; 24. 221-Donavan Beacham, 00:22.829[41]; 25. 7L-Marcus Locklear, 00:22.852[18]; 26. 3-Blake Hedrick, 00:22.908[47]; 27. 2-Robert Cutshall, 00:23.016[37]; 28. 25J-Josh Whitfield, 00:23.121[34]; 29. 5H-Tyler Hopkins, 00:23.175[7]; 30. 13B-Brandon Collins, 00:23.183[20]; 31. 2T-Tanner Tate, 00:23.280[24]; 32. 5-Reggie Twing, 00:23.450[44]; 33. D2-Danny Tate, 00:23.593[11]; 34. 58-Ronnie Hall, 00:23.622[4]; 35. C4-CJ LaVair, 00:23.685[1]; 36. 38-Rodney Grant, 00:23.880[25]; 37. 18E-William Estep, 00:23.962[9]; 38. 89-Matthew Taylor, 00:23.970[6]; 39. 63-Scotty Coffey, 00:24.158[8]; 40. 64-Mike Budka, 00:24.211[39]; 41. 18-Kala Varner, 00:24.397[16]; 42. 23-Eric Grant, 00:24.595[12]; 43. B59-Billy Whitfield, 00:25.141[45]; 44. 1B-Kayli Wallace, 00:25.158[42]; 45. 12C-Chris Canterbury, 00:27.892[35]; 46. 9C-Jay Tate, 00:35.691[23]; 47. (DNF) 15-Kenneth Colf, 00:56.000[32]; 48. (DNS) 24-Tyler Fister, 00:57.000; 49. (DNS) A23-Andrew Rich, 00:58.000; 50. (DNS) H11-Wayne Heatherly, 00:59.000

DRYDENE PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS STREET STOCKS

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 18-Ricky Greene[2]; 2. 83-Calob McLaughlin[1]; 3. JR1-Jake Jackson[3]; 4. J1-Chris Jackson[6]; 5. 76-Chris Rice[5]; 6. 3-Tre Beaty[8]; 7. 46-Johnny Hipp[7]; 8. 20T-Timmy McBride[4]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 9P-Dalton Peavy[1]; 2. 75-Andy Stewart[3]; 3. 5-Earl Petty[4]; 4. 96-Dalton Pannell[2]; 5. 1ST-Kelly Fegter[5]; 6. 40-TJ Bolin[6]; 7. 58-Kevin Patterson[7]; 8. (DNS) 24-Timmy Smith

Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 18C-Damon Crump[1]; 2. 01-Patrick Lyon[2]; 3. 2-Bradley Weaver[3]; 4. 11-Paul Irby[4]; 5. 71-Donny Atkins[5]; 6. 9-Ronnie Mosley[7]; 7. 38-Junior Johnson[6]; 8. BB2-Jesse Wall[8]

Heat 4 (6 Laps): 1. 78-Blake Pryor[1]; 2. 51-Phoenix Lawter[2]; 3. 84-Kyle Cooper[3]; 4. 66-Johnny Westmoreland[4]; 5. 118-Cameron Holloway[6]; 6. 40B-Todd Bolin[5]; 7. 22S-Shannon Adams[8]; 8. 5N-Nick Evans[7]

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 83-Calob McLaughlin, 00:20.153[10]; 2. 9P-Dalton Peavy, 00:20.252[14]; 3. 18-Ricky Greene, 00:20.292[1]; 4. 96-Dalton Pannell, 00:20.331[5]; 5. JR1-Jake Jackson, 00:20.463[4]; 6. 75-Andy Stewart, 00:20.607[9]; 7. 20T-Timmy McBride, 00:20.796[6]; 8. 5-Earl Petty, 00:20.825[11]; 9. 76-Chris Rice, 00:20.833[7]; 10. 1ST-Kelly Fegter, 00:20.964[8]; 11. J1-Chris Jackson, 00:21.022[15]; 12. 40-TJ Bolin, 00:21.301[16]; 13. 46-Johnny Hipp, 00:21.509[3]; 14. 58-Kevin Patterson, 00:21.692[2]; 15. (DNS) 3-Tre Beaty, 00:58.000; 16. (DNS) 24-Timmy Smith, 00:59.000

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 18C-Damon Crump, 00:19.837[10]; 2. 78-Blake Pryor, 00:19.878[4]; 3. 01-Patrick Lyon, 00:20.256[14]; 4. 51-Phoenix Lawter, 00:20.378[6]; 5. 2-Bradley Weaver, 00:20.391[5]; 6. 84-Kyle Cooper, 00:20.460[15]; 7. 11-Paul Irby, 00:20.474[13]; 8. 66-Johnny Westmoreland, 00:20.501[2]; 9. 71-Donny Atkins, 00:20.662[1]; 10. 40B-Todd Bolin, 00:21.011[3]; 11. 38-Junior Johnson, 00:21.084[12]; 12. 118-Cameron Holloway, 00:21.121[8]; 13. 9-Ronnie Mosley, 00:21.347[7]; 14. 5N-Nick Evans, 00:21.455[16]; 15. BB2-Jesse Wall, 00:21.505[11]; 16. 22S-Shannon Adams, 00:21.818[9]

FOX FACTORY PRO (604) LATE MODELS

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Ben Watkins[1]; 2. 27H-Justin Hudspeth[4]; 3. 55-Matt Long[2]; 4. 89-Timmie Harrelson[3]; 5. 10S-Garrett Smith[7]; 6. 143-Brian Ledbetter[5]; 7. 17-Jeff Johnson[6]; 8. 28S-Bob Schwartzmiller[8]; 9. 10-Patrick Evatt[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 615-Colton Trouille[1]; 2. 66-Jody Knowles[3]; 3. 20-Owen Osteen[2]; 4. 7J-Dalton Jacobs[5]; 5. 225-Matthew Logan[4]; 6. 25-Brayden Anderson[7]; 7. 5M-Kale Steele[8]; 8. (DNS) 00JR-Richard Kuiken Jr

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6B-Dillon Brown[2]; 2. 26-Winky Mcgee[1]; 3. 215-Jamison McBride[7]; 4. 112-Jeremy Mayfield[3]; 5. 6-Isaak Love[5]; 6. 10A-Matt Ashworth[8]; 7. 44-John Ruggiero Jr[4]; 8. 11F-Ryan Frazee[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 25N-Tyler Nicely[2]; 2. 7-Dan Breuer[3]; 3. G4-Trent Ivey[4]; 4. 67-Bryan Mullis[1]; 5. 5S-Joey Johnson[5]; 6. 20G-Chub Gunter[8]; 7. 618-Kevin Wilson[6]; 8. 18-Ricky Greene[7]

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 32-Ben Watkins, 00:17.123[5]; 2. 615-Colton Trouille, 00:17.243[12]; 3. 55-Matt Long, 00:17.578[4]; 4. 20-Owen Osteen, 00:17.737[10]; 5. 89-Timmie Harrelson, 00:18.006[11]; 6. 66-Jody Knowles, 00:18.203[1]; 7. 27H-Justin Hudspeth, 00:18.281[15]; 8. 225-Matthew Logan, 00:18.485[3]; 9. 143-Brian Ledbetter, 00:18.602[13]; 10. 7J-Dalton Jacobs, 00:18.640[2]; 11. 17-Jeff Johnson, 00:18.672[9]; 12. 00JR-Richard Kuiken Jr, 00:18.718[16]; 13. 10S-Garrett Smith, 00:18.812[8]; 14. 25-Brayden Anderson, 00:19.627[14]; 15. (DNS) 28S-Bob Schwartzmiller, 00:20.891; 16. (DNS) 5M-Kale Steele, 00:58.000; 17. (DQ) 10-Patrick Evatt, 00:59.000[17]

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 26-Winky Mcgee, 00:16.957[7]; 2. 67-Bryan Mullis, 00:17.282[8]; 3. 6B-Dillon Brown, 00:17.326[6]; 4. 25N-Tyler Nicely, 00:17.416[13]; 5. 112-Jeremy Mayfield, 00:17.507[2]; 6. 7-Dan Breuer, 00:17.636[3]; 7. 44-John Ruggiero Jr, 00:17.667[15]; 8. G4-Trent Ivey, 00:17.723[16]; 9. 6-Isaak Love, 00:17.981[1]; 10. 5S-Joey Johnson, 00:17.988[9]; 11. 11F-Ryan Frazee, 00:18.018[14]; 12. 618-Kevin Wilson, 00:18.137[12]; 13. 215-Jamison McBride, 00:18.160[5]; 14. 18-Ricky Greene, 00:18.692[4]; 15. 10A-Matt Ashworth, 00:56.000[11]; 16. 20G-Chub Gunter, 00:57.000[10]

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE 602 LATE MODELS

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 04-Rod Tucker[2]; 2. 10P-Daniel Parker[1]; 3. C1-Chuckie Duncan[5]; 4. 27-Mike Davidson[3]; 5. K7-Keaton Smith[6]; 6. 9-Cole Hedrick[4]; 7. 08-David Stone[7]; 8. 5-Robbie Gibson[8]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 67-Bryan Mullis[1]; 2. 727-Baillie Lowe[3]; 3. 22P-Jeff Parsons[2]; 4. 10-Mario Gresham[6]; 5. LIL17-Jeremiah Johnson[5]; 6. 8-Zakary Brown[7]; 7. 3-Keith Hart[4]; 8. 22N-Nathan William[8]

Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 21M-Jay Merck[1]; 2. 92-Tanner Fortune[2]; 3. 57-Luke Cooper[4]; 4. 12-Kevin Powell[3]; 5. 12T-Justin Taylor[5]; 6. 28-Justin Mintz[6]; 7. 03W-Jason Welborn[7]; 8. 75-Charlie Ray Howell[8]

Heat 4 (6 Laps): 1. 44-John Ruggiero Jr[1]; 2. 11-Gabe Gable[2]; 3. 11S-David Smith[3]; 4. 2-Kris Norwood[4]; 5. 12D-Jason Dickerson[5]; 6. 22M-Matt Thompson[7]; 7. 4-Kyle Beck[6]; 8. 22C-Terry Caples[8]

Heat 5 (6 Laps): 1. 22W-Nathan Walker[1]; 2. 17-Chris Joyce[2]; 3. 15-Bron Rutledge[4]; 4. 62-Jason Adams[3]; 5. G18-Chris Calvert[8]; 6. 6-Tucker Anderson[5]; 7. 21-JD Strader[7]; 8. 31-Cody King[6]

Heat 6 (6 Laps): 1. 24-Seth Wimpey[1]; 2. P4-John Price[6]; 3. 14-Barron McDowell[2]; 4. 114-Jordan Koehler[4]; 5. 52-Timmy Mills[3]; 6. 18-Austin Mintz[5]; 7. H28-Chuck Hargrove[7]

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 10P-Daniel Parker, 00:17.913[2]; 2. 67-Bryan Mullis, 00:17.936[13]; 3. 04-Rod Tucker, 00:17.962[6]; 4. 22P-Jeff Parsons, 00:18.095[4]; 5. 27-Mike Davidson, 00:18.219[12]; 6. 727-Baillie Lowe, 00:18.289[7]; 7. 9-Cole Hedrick, 00:18.294[3]; 8. 3-Keith Hart, 00:18.298[8]; 9. C1-Chuckie Duncan, 00:18.433[1]; 10. LIL17-Jeremiah Johnson, 00:18.547[5]; 11. K7-Keaton Smith, 00:18.711[10]; 12. 10-Mario Gresham, 00:19.568[15]; 13. 08-David Stone, 00:19.718[9]; 14. 8-Zakary Brown, 00:19.784[11]; 15. 5-Robbie Gibson, 00:58.000[16]; 16. 22N-Nathan William, 00:59.000[14]

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 21M-Jay Merck, 00:17.296[9]; 2. 44-John Ruggiero Jr, 00:17.852[2]; 3. 92-Tanner Fortune, 00:18.002[3]; 4. 11-Gabe Gable, 00:18.133[8]; 5. 12-Kevin Powell, 00:18.265[4]; 6. 11S-David Smith, 00:18.463[7]; 7. 57-Luke Cooper, 00:18.554[14]; 8. 2-Kris Norwood, 00:18.715[16]; 9. 12T-Justin Taylor, 00:18.835[11]; 10. 12D-Jason Dickerson, 00:18.981[13]; 11. 28-Justin Mintz, 00:19.086[6]; 12. 4-Kyle Beck, 00:19.212[5]; 13. 03W-Jason Welborn, 00:19.267[15]; 14. 22M-Matt Thompson, 00:19.599[10]; 15. 75-Charlie Ray Howell, 00:19.837[1]; 16. 22C-Terry Caples, 00:59.000[12]

Qualifying Flight C (2 Laps): 1. 22W-Nathan Walker, 00:17.310[4]; 2. 24-Seth Wimpey, 00:17.543[3]; 3. 17-Chris Joyce, 00:17.995[1]; 4. 14-Barron McDowell, 00:17.995[7]; 5. 62-Jason Adams, 00:18.235[2]; 6. 52-Timmy Mills, 00:18.287[15]; 7. 15-Bron Rutledge, 00:18.486[11]; 8. 114-Jordan Koehler, 00:18.513[13]; 9. 6-Tucker Anderson, 00:18.539[6]; 10. 18-Austin Mintz, 00:18.620[14]; 11. 31-Cody King, 00:18.693[12]; 12. P4-John Price, 00:18.722[10]; 13. 21-JD Strader, 00:18.838[9]; 14. H28-Chuck Hargrove, 00:19.250[5]; 15. G18-Chris Calvert, 00:19.250[8]

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT UMP MODIFIEDS

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71D-Chris Madden[2]; 2. 5CS-Curt Spalding[1]; 3. 80-Rich Dawson[6]; 4. 8-Kyle Strickler[3]; 5. 1K-Kyle Peterson[5]; 6. 88-Matt Crafton[4]; 7. 18-Brandon Kinzer[7]; 8. 74-Mike Franklin[8]; 9. 7-Evan Taylor[9]; 10. 1126-Chad Tanquary[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 35-David Stremme[1]; 2. K19-Will Krup[2]; 3. 97-Mitch Thomas[4]; 4. 81-Steve Axtell Jr[3]; 5. B75-Brayden Berry[7]; 6. 2-Shawn Martin[5]; 7. 51P-Joey Polevoy[8]; 8. 4-Doug Penny[9]; 9. (DNS) 42-Bo LeMastus

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2H-Nick Hoffman[2]; 2. 21-Taylor Cook[1]; 3. 6-Ryan Ayers[4]; 4. T9-Ryan Thomas[3]; 5. 14D-David Taylor[5]; 6. 4M-Tim Monroe[7]; 7. 25A-Andy Anderson[6]; 8. 15-Richard Gibson[9]; 9. (DNS) 25P-Robert Poole; 10. (DNS) 14-Samuel Lamborgini

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 04-Ethan Dotson[1]; 2. 2J-Troy Johnson[2]; 3. 25-Michael Corbin[4]; 4. 5K-Tyler Kaeter[8]; 5. 96-Slade Parsons[6]; 6. 43-Josh Harris[7]; 7. 463-Daniel Sanchez[5]; 8. P3-Jeff Leeke[9]; 9. 00EH-Steve Arpin[3]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Brandon Green[1]; 2. 8A-Austin Holcombe[5]; 3. 7T-Drake Troutman[3]; 4. 11-Troy Loomis[2]; 5. 12R-Ty Rhoades[6]; 6. 60-Brandon Householder[8]; 7. 84-Ryan Toole[4]; 8. T2-Greg Hauger[7]; 9. 0-Haley Kaiser[10]; 10. 9T-Mason Canter[9]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Hunt Gossum[1]; 2. 99W-Chris Arnold[2]; 3. 11H-Keith Jackson[3]; 4. 1S-Brian Shaw[5]; 5. 17X-Richard Michael Jr[4]; 6. 21S-Kenny Shaw[8]; 7. 17-Case Daniels[6]; 8. 14J-Jordan Taylor[7]; 9. 5F-Jerry Foster[9]

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 5CS-Curt Spalding, 00:17.420[9]; 2. 35-David Stremme, 00:17.533[5]; 3. 71D-Chris Madden, 00:17.578[4]; 4. K19-Will Krup, 00:17.651[2]; 5. 8-Kyle Strickler, 00:17.703[11]; 6. 81-Steve Axtell Jr, 00:17.995[1]; 7. 88-Matt Crafton, 00:18.216[8]; 8. 97-Mitch Thomas, 00:18.250[3]; 9. 1K-Kyle Peterson, 00:18.268[16]; 10. 2-Shawn Martin, 00:18.292[17]; 11. 80-Rich Dawson, 00:18.326[14]; 12. 42-Bo LeMastus, 00:18.358[18]; 13. 18-Brandon Kinzer, 00:18.417[10]; 14. B75-Brayden Berry, 00:18.454[15]; 15. 74-Mike Franklin, 00:18.737[19]; 16. 51P-Joey Polevoy, 00:18.845[6]; 17. 7-Evan Taylor, 00:18.875[7]; 18. 4-Doug Penny, 00:20.003[13]; 19. 1126-Chad Tanquary, 00:59.000[12]

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 21-Taylor Cook, 00:16.985[11]; 2. 04-Ethan Dotson, 00:17.453[16]; 3. 2H-Nick Hoffman, 00:17.659[1]; 4. 2J-Troy Johnson, 00:17.716[18]; 5. T9-Ryan Thomas, 00:17.924[19]; 6. 00EH-Steve Arpin, 00:17.925[8]; 7. 6-Ryan Ayers, 00:17.928[6]; 8. 25-Michael Corbin, 00:18.031[3]; 9. 14D-David Taylor, 00:18.069[2]; 10. 463-Daniel Sanchez, 00:18.233[9]; 11. 25A-Andy Anderson, 00:18.301[15]; 12. 96-Slade Parsons, 00:18.498[7]; 13. 4M-Tim Monroe, 00:18.512[14]; 14. 43-Josh Harris, 00:18.529[4]; 15. 25P-Robert Poole, 00:18.565[5]; 16. 5K-Tyler Kaeter, 00:18.604[10]; 17. 15-Richard Gibson, 00:19.146[13]; 18. P3-Jeff Leeke, 00:19.888[12]; 19. 14-Samuel Lamborgini, 00:20.721[17]

Qualifying Flight C (2 Laps): 1. 51-Brandon Green, 00:17.041[14]; 2. 99-Hunt Gossum, 00:17.078[19]; 3. 11-Troy Loomis, 00:17.097[15]; 4. 99W-Chris Arnold, 00:17.407[11]; 5. 7T-Drake Troutman, 00:17.509[13]; 6. 11H-Keith Jackson, 00:17.717[12]; 7. 84-Ryan Toole, 00:17.765[1]; 8. 17X-Richard Michael Jr, 00:17.791[17]; 9. 8A-Austin Holcombe, 00:17.806[3]; 10. 1S-Brian Shaw, 00:17.824[2]; 11. 12R-Ty Rhoades, 00:18.163[18]; 12. 17-Case Daniels, 00:18.231[10]; 13. T2-Greg Hauger, 00:18.337[5]; 14. 14J-Jordan Taylor, 00:18.352[16]; 15. 60-Brandon Householder, 00:18.389[9]; 16. 21S-Kenny Shaw, 00:18.398[8]; 17. 9T-Mason Canter, 00:18.943[4]; 18. 5F-Jerry Foster, 00:18.957[6]; 19. 0-Haley Kaiser, 00:19.362[7]

HOOSIER RACING TIRE PRO MODIFIEDS

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. K22-Kenny Peeples[1]; 2. 31G-Stephen Pedulla[3]; 3. 00-Preston Blalock[5]; 4. 312-Greg Brown[2]; 5. 39-Russell Baker[6]; 6. 83-Kevin Vanhorn[7]; 7. 20-Austin Hedrick[4]; 8. 71-Dennis Kirk[8]; 9. 56-Justin Blevins

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 15-Morgan Widener[1]; 2. 19-Ryan Morgan[3]; 3. 16-Daniel Allen[5]; 4. 23A-Austin Self[2]; 5. 56-Justin Blevins[8]; 6. 50-Ronnie Covey[7]; 7. 99-Michael Woodcock[6]; 8. 78-Michael Harrell[4]

Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 11-Eric Bentley[1]; 2. 23-Buck Stevens[3]; 3. 121-Chase Cardwell[2]; 4. 52-Chris Stowe[4]; 5. 2T-Ty Norder[5]; 6. 8P-Jason Powers[7]; 7. 72-Patrick Field[8]; 8. B5-Brian Strickland[6]

Heat 4 (6 Laps): 1. 70-Steve Axtell Jr[1]; 2. 3-Dennis Brewer[4]; 3. 28-Michael Beasley[3]; 4. 59-Grayson Wells[2]; 5. 18S-Ray Suman[5]; 6. 7D-JR Davis[7]; 7. 25-Mike Davidson[6]; 8. 92-Martin Larry[8]

Heat 5 (6 Laps): 1. 44-Jeff Parsons[2]; 2. 17-Case Daniels[3]; 3. 60X-Dean Noseworthy[5]; 4. 69-Harley Stanley[7]; 5. 7-David Reutimann[8]; 6. 5-Ethan Wilson[6]; 7. 32K-Tyler Kussman[4]; 8. 14-Jeff Robinson[1]

Heat 6 (6 Laps): 1. 8A-Austin Holcombe[2]; 2. 20S-Trey Stamper[1]; 3. 1-Richard Shupe Jr[6]; 4. 13-Quentin Haley[5]; 5. 00B-JP Blalock[3]; 6. 23K-Kenny Kallam[4]; 7. 00R-Jerry Reich[8]; 8. 73-Chris Nickerson[7]

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. K22-Kenny Peeples, 00:19.111[5]; 2. 15-Morgan Widener, 00:19.235[13]; 3. 312-Greg Brown, 00:19.261[2]; 4. 23A-Austin Self, 00:19.312[4]; 5. 31G-Stephen Pedulla, 00:19.330[7]; 6. 19-Ryan Morgan, 00:19.443[3]; 7. 20-Austin Hedrick, 00:19.569[1]; 8. 78-Michael Harrell, 00:19.593[12]; 9. 00-Preston Blalock, 00:19.655[6]; 10. 16-Daniel Allen, 00:19.742[14]; 11. 39-Russell Baker, 00:19.794[11]; 12. 99-Michael Woodcock, 00:20.072[16]; 13. 83-Kevin Vanhorn, 00:20.301[15]; 14. 50-Ronnie Covey, 00:20.322[9]; 15. 71-Dennis Kirk, 00:21.203[10]; 16. 56-Justin Blevins, 00:59.000[8]

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 11-Eric Bentley, 00:19.084[6]; 2. 70-Steve Axtell Jr, 00:19.203[13]; 3. 121-Chase Cardwell, 00:19.292[10]; 4. 59-Grayson Wells, 00:19.298[16]; 5. 23-Buck Stevens, 00:19.360[14]; 6. 28-Michael Beasley, 00:19.515[1]; 7. 52-Chris Stowe, 00:19.714[7]; 8. 3-Dennis Brewer, 00:19.774[2]; 9. 2T-Ty Norder, 00:19.812[5]; 10. 18S-Ray Suman, 00:19.837[3]; 11. B5-Brian Strickland, 00:19.973[12]; 12. 25-Mike Davidson, 00:20.000[8]; 13. 8P-Jason Powers, 00:20.136[9]; 14. 7D-JR Davis, 00:20.373[15]; 15. 72-Patrick Field, 00:20.852[4]; 16. 92-Martin Larry, 00:59.000[11]

Qualifying Flight C (2 Laps): 1. 14-Jeff Robinson, 00:19.047[9]; 2. 20S-Trey Stamper, 00:19.052[11]; 3. 44-Jeff Parsons, 00:19.158[4]; 4. 8A-Austin Holcombe, 00:19.258[6]; 5. 17-Case Daniels, 00:19.301[10]; 6. 00B-JP Blalock, 00:19.312[3]; 7. 32K-Tyler Kussman, 00:19.365[2]; 8. 23K-Kenny Kallam, 00:19.403[15]; 9. 60X-Dean Noseworthy, 00:19.413[16]; 10. 13-Quentin Haley, 00:19.436[5]; 11. 5-Ethan Wilson, 00:19.447[8]; 12. 1-Richard Shupe Jr, 00:19.458[12]; 13. 69-Harley Stanley, 00:19.657[7]; 14. 73-Chris Nickerson, 00:19.905[13]; 15. 8P-Jason Powers, 00:20.136; 16. 00R-Jerry Reich, 00:20.248[1]; 17. 7-David Reutimann, 00:20.455[14]

COMP CAMS MONSTER MINI-STOCKS

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 26-Johnny Raines[1]; 2. 1G-Grayson Keaton[3]; 3. 04-Austin Brown[2]; 4. 03-Damien Bryant[4]; 5. 5C-Connor Keaton[5]; 6. 8-Aaron Summitt[8]; 7. 3-Tyler Meadows[7]; 8. 8B-Dustin Bolin[6]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 212-Greg Brew[2]; 2. 483-Hannah Wall[6]; 3. 44-Marcus Hughes[3]; 4. 58-Bo Pyrtle[7]; 5. 04W-Phillip Wilson[1]; 6. 25-Rusty Campbell[4]; 7. 10C-Carl Currin[5]; 8. 97H-Tyler Hobgood[8]

Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 10-Logan Richey[1]; 2. 117-Matt Gilbert[2]; 3. 94-Blake Keen[6]; 4. M117-Mike Lingerfelt[4]; 5. 115C-Kevin Pierce[3]; 6. 21-John Warren[5]; 7. 933-Michael Hill[7]; 8. 61-Eric Hill[8]

Heat 4 (6 Laps): 1. 12B-JR Baker[1]; 2. 17-Nick Broome[2]; 3. 97-Ben Burnett[6]; 4. 43-Kenneth Parris[4]; 5. 97T-Casey Towell[3]; 6. 72-Travis Harden[7]; 7. 5-Bryan Harrelson[5]; 8. 22-Terry Caples[8]

Heat 5 (6 Laps): 1. 19-Travis Mosley[1]; 2. 00-Cody Ussery[3]; 3. 96X-Tyler Riddle[2]; 4. X-Kevin Cooper[8]; 5. 14W-Kody Wilson[5]; 6. 30-Larry Housley[6]; 7. 112-Jason Jennings[7]; 8. B18-Aaron Weed[4]

Heat 6 (6 Laps): 1. H3-Harley Holden[1]; 2. 96C-Tanner Cook[7]; 3. 12-Pete Brew[3]; 4. J2-James Manning[4]; 5. 96-Stacy Brock[2]; 6. 5S-Brandon Shupe[5]; 7. 87-Miles Mintz[6]

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 26-Johnny Raines, 00:20.451[4]; 2. 04W-Phillip Wilson, 00:20.696[10]; 3. 04-Austin Brown, 00:20.864[5]; 4. 212-Greg Brew, 00:20.993[2]; 5. 1G-Grayson Keaton, 00:21.036[7]; 6. 44-Marcus Hughes, 00:21.203[11]; 7. 03-Damien Bryant, 00:21.229[8]; 8. 25-Rusty Campbell, 00:21.298[6]; 9. 5C-Connor Keaton, 00:21.403[15]; 10. 10C-Carl Currin, 00:21.534[16]; 11. 8B-Dustin Bolin, 00:21.564[9]; 12. 483-Hannah Wall, 00:21.807[12]; 13. 3-Tyler Meadows, 00:22.679[3]; 14. 58-Bo Pyrtle, 00:23.273[13]; 15. 8-Aaron Summitt, 00:58.000[14]; 16. 97H-Tyler Hobgood, 00:59.000[1]

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 10-Logan Richey, 00:20.390[4]; 2. 12B-JR Baker, 00:20.413[5]; 3. 117-Matt Gilbert, 00:20.651[14]; 4. 17-Nick Broome, 00:20.767[13]; 5. 115C-Kevin Pierce, 00:20.840[10]; 6. 97T-Casey Towell, 00:20.985[11]; 7. M117-Mike Lingerfelt, 00:21.015[1]; 8. 43-Kenneth Parris, 00:21.061[6]; 9. 21-John Warren, 00:21.229[15]; 10. 5-Bryan Harrelson, 00:21.401[9]; 11. 94-Blake Keen, 00:21.617[8]; 12. 97-Ben Burnett, 00:21.716[3]; 13. 933-Michael Hill, 00:21.750[16]; 14. 72-Travis Harden, 00:21.834[2]; 15. 61-Eric Hill, 00:21.906[7]; 16. 22-Terry Caples, 00:59.000[12]

Qualifying Flight C (2 Laps): 1. 19-Travis Mosley, 00:20.219[8]; 2. H3-Harley Holden, 00:20.582[2]; 3. 96X-Tyler Riddle, 00:20.769[6]; 4. 96-Stacy Brock, 00:20.808[7]; 5. 00-Cody Ussery, 00:20.877[14]; 6. 12-Pete Brew, 00:21.072[1]; 7. B18-Aaron Weed, 00:21.148[13]; 8. J2-James Manning, 00:21.268[11]; 9. 14W-Kody Wilson, 00:21.278[5]; 10. 5S-Brandon Shupe, 00:21.344[3]; 11. 30-Larry Housley, 00:21.431[12]; 12. 87-Miles Mintz, 00:21.509[9]; 13. 112-Jason Jennings, 00:21.512[15]; 14. 96C-Tanner Cook, 00:21.539[4]; 15. X-Kevin Cooper, 00:59.000[10]

VP RACING FUELS SPORTSMAN MODIFIEDS

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1-David Rogers[2]; 2. 5-Brock Pinkerous[1]; 3. 6-Robert Bublak[4]; 4. 00-Beau Reeves[3]; 5. 410-Mike Fowler[5]; 6. 92-Andrew Buff[8]; 7. 1R-Ricky Thompson[6]; 8. 29T-Tanner Forbes[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 33R-Travis Bruno[1]; 2. 20X-Kevin Ridley[2]; 3. 42-Robert Tucker[3]; 4. 96-Robert Maxon[4]; 5. 7Z-Zachary Payne[6]; 6. 37-Darryl Mitchell[5]; 7. 47-Walter Cook[7]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 5-Brock Pinkerous, 00:18.188[1]; 2. 33R-Travis Bruno, 00:18.251[3]; 3. 1-David Rogers, 00:18.311[8]; 4. 20X-Kevin Ridley, 00:18.359[10]; 5. 00-Beau Reeves, 00:18.380[11]; 6. 42-Robert Tucker, 00:18.461[6]; 7. 6-Robert Bublak, 00:18.496[4]; 8. 96-Robert Maxon, 00:18.600[13]; 9. 410-Mike Fowler, 00:18.629[9]; 10. 37-Darryl Mitchell, 00:18.666[12]; 11. 1R-Ricky Thompson, 00:18.737[5]; 12. 7Z-Zachary Payne, 00:18.819[7]; 13. 29T-Tanner Forbes, 00:18.921[2]; 14. 47-Walter Cook, 00:19.537[14]; 15. 92-Andrew Buff, 00:59.000[15]

SRI PERFORMANCE PRO STOCKS

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 93M-Sheldon Martin[2]; 2. 8-Sean Corr[6]; 3. 14J-Johnny Rivers[4]; 4. 93-Kenny Martin[3]; 5. 6C-Brian Carter[5]; 6. 58-Roxanne Roy[8]; 7. 2H-Luke Horning[1]; 8. 2-Pete Stefanski[7]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 2H-Luke Horning, 00:20.670[5]; 2. 93M-Sheldon Martin, 00:20.953[7]; 3. 93-Kenny Martin, 00:21.127[4]; 4. 14J-Johnny Rivers, 00:21.287[2]; 5. 6C-Brian Carter, 00:21.439[6]; 6. 8-Sean Corr, 00:21.488[1]; 7. 2-Pete Stefanski, 00:21.630[3]; 8. 58-Roxanne Roy, 00:23.213[8]

