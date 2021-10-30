Allentown Indoor Racing Tickets Go on Sale Friday, November 5th

Indoor Auto Racing headlined by the TQ Midgets will make a return inside Allentown, PA’s PPL Center on Friday and Saturday, January 7-8, 2022 for a sixth time. The races in Allentown will be the first since 2020. The scheduled race in 2021 was cancelled for pandemic-related reasons.

Tickets for the two days of racing will be available beginning Friday, November 5. To order online visit www.pplcenter.com or by call 610-347-TIXX. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the arena box office, open only during events hosted at the arena including Lehigh Valley Phantoms games.

Ironton Global, the leading international provider of cloud-based communication services, headquartered in Coplay, PA, has signed on as the title sponsor for the Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled by VP Race Fuels event.

Ironton Global is a subsidiary of Ironton Telephone Company that has been providing superior quality communication services since 1909. The company offers a broad range of reliable IP-based phone, trunking, conferencing, faxing, and calling applications, providing unparalleled voice services to SMBs, enterprise customers, carriers and consumers globally.

Two other returning sponsors for the Ironton Global Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled by VP Race Fuels Allentown event have renewed their promotional efforts with the Series as well.

BELFOR Property Restoration Services, provider of professional 24/7 residential and commercial restoration services has resigned as a presenting sponsor.

Future Homes of Kunkletown, PA, a home construction company, specializing in residential, multi-family, and energy efficient buildings, has also returned as the presenting sponsor for the Saturday night card of racing.

The 2022 Indoor Auto Racing season will begin in Allentown. The two day race program will be headlined by the TQ Midgets, the class which has been the premier division for the Series since the birth of the Indoor Racing Series in 2003. A new format will find the TQ Midgets, Champ Karts and Slingshots racing both days of the event.

The biggest Indoor Auto Racing Series PPL Center TQ Midget race winner is Ryan Flores of Mooresville, N.C. The former New Jersey resident who changes tires for Roger Penske’s NASCAR Cup series team, will be seeking his fifth victory at the PPL Center in January.

Erick Rudolph of Ransomville, N.Y. is the only other repeat winner. Justin Bonsignore and Scott Kreutter of New York and local driver Matt Janisch of nearby Nazareth, PA each have one victory.

The Allentown schedule calls for doors opening at 6:00PM with racing getting underway at 7:30 PM on Friday. All three divisions will be action with qualifying races. The TQ Midgets will headline with entries split into three exciting 20 lap Semi Feature events.

On Saturday, doors open and Fan Fest begins at 5 PM with racing starting at 7:00PM sharp. After qualifying is completed, each division will run an exciting feature event. The program will end with a fast paced 40 lap TQ Midget feature.

The on-track Fan Fest is available at no extra charge to ticket holders who chose the option when making their purchase. This allows access to the speedway where the cars competing will be on display for photos and drivers available for free autographs.

The Allentown race is the first of three events that comprise the 2022 Indoor Auto Racing Series.

After the opener in Allentown, the series moves to Atlantic City, N.J.’s Boardwalk Hall on Friday and Saturday, January 28-29 for the 18th annual NAPA Auto Parts Gambler’s Classic.

The season finale is set for Friday and Saturday March 11-12 in the Exposition Center located on the grounds of the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. N.Y.

Andy Jankowiak of Buffalo, N.Y., a NASCAR ARCA series competitor this year at Daytona International Speedway, was the 2020 Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP TQ Midget Car champion by a slim margin over Rudolph. After winning the most recent Indoor race held in Atlantic City in 2020, he’s more than eager for the event in Allentown to begin.

Series information including links for purchasing tickets, hotel rooms and racer entry forms are available on the series website: www.indoorautoracing.com.

Sponsorship opportunities remain for the two-day Indoor Auto Racing Series races.

For more information, contact Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 609-888-3618. Corporate sponsorship packages are available to fit every budget.

AARN PR