Wednesday, Oct 27

Motorcycle Industry Icon Carey Hart Becomes Mips Ambassador

Racing News
Wednesday, Oct 27 16
Motorcycle Industry Icon Carey Hart Becomes Mips Ambassador

 Mips, a world-leading helmet-based safety technology company, is pleased to announce its partnership with motorcycle industry icon Carey Hart. The freestyle motocross pioneer, former championship-winning race team owner, and prominent industry businessman will serve as a safety ambassador for the Swedish company through his longstanding ties with Mips partners Fox Racing and Bell Helmets.

Hart’s impact on the motorcycle industry spans decades. He is perhaps most known for being the first person to complete a backflip aboard a dirt bike 21 years ago, which helped push the sport of freestyle motocross into the mainstream. Upon his retirement from competition, Hart transitioned into race team ownership, where he, partner Ricky Carmichael, and rider Ken Roczen captured the 2016 AMA Pro Motocross Championship under the RCH Racing banner. Hart’s influence crossed over from off-road and into the hugely popular cruiser segment when he became an ambassador for Indian Motorcycles and introduced his popular philanthropic organization, The Good Ride.

 

Perhaps most importantly, Hart is a loving husband and devoted father to two children. Family serves as the cornerstone of all Hart’s endeavors and also serves as the foundation of his ambassadorship with Mips, where together this newfound partnership will aim to raise awareness around head protection and encourage the utilization of added safety in helmets.
 
“’Protect yourself, protect your family’ is a guiding principle that motivated me to get more involved with head protection and helmet safety,” said Hart. “As a freestyle competitor, racer, and lifelong rider, I know first hand that your choice of helmet can be a life-changing decision. Mips has invested more than two decades of research into its technology and continues to make improvements to its patented safety system. The peace of mind and increased level of trust I feel whenever I strap on a Fox or Bell helmet equipped with Mips’ technology is something I hope all riders take advantage of, and I’ve made the commitment to put my wife and kids in helmets that only feature the yellow dot. If it’s good enough for me then I know it’s what’s best for them.”
 
With a talent-rich collection of ambassadors from a diverse range of backgrounds and sporting disciplines, Mips continues to grow as a global force of helmet safety advocacy. Its core mission is to use the voice and influence of the most prominent and successful athletes from around the world to raise head protection awareness and lead the world towards the utilization of safer helmets. Each athlete is invested in using their own experiences to encourage all people, regardless of age, skill level, or preferred sport, to make the right decision when purchasing helmets.
 
To learn more about the innovation behind Mips please visit mipsprotection.com.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Corvette Draws on Racing Prowess for 2023 Z06 Model From Opponent to Teammate - Albuquerque Has Driven for DPi Title Rivals »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.