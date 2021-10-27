NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch partners with Breathe Right

Foundation Consumer Healthcare (FCH), today announces a partnership with two-time NASCAR champion, Kyle Busch. Together, Busch and FCH are working to increase awareness of the potential benefits and uses of Breathe Right® Nasal Strips.

The #1 pharmacist-recommended nasal strip, Breathe Right is drug-free and clinically shown to instantly relieve nasal congestion, opening the nose for up to 31% more airflow and helping people breathe better, wherever they are. Busch is an avid Breathe Right user, and as a racecar driver with over 200 wins under his belt, he consistently wears the drug-free nasal strips – which use medical grade adhesive to stay in place – during races, enabling him to achieve better breathing while traveling at speeds of nearly 200mph.

“Wearing a Breathe Right Nasal Strip underneath my helmet makes it possible for me to breathe more easily and comfortably in conditions that reach over 140 degrees inside my race car, which in turn allows me to maintain optimal performance throughout a three- to four-hour race,” Kyle Busch said. “The goal of this partnership with FCH is to help educate people on the potential benefits of breathing better by adding Breathe Right Nasal Strips into their routine, whether it be during work, rest or play.”

The partnership follows the recent launch of the new Breathe Right “Everybody Strip” commercial campaign. Launched in July 2021, the campaign brings a bold take on a brand that has historically been associated with sleep and snoring, showcasing the diversity of users, places, and experiences where people may benefit from using Breathe Right nasal strips. The partnership with Busch marks a natural progression in brand education, which aims to highlight additional real-life use cases and help people realize that they can achieve better breathing, no matter who or where they are.

“At FCH, we are committed to building not only a portfolio of trusted brands, but also a team of trusted individuals by expanding our strategic partnerships. Busch’s personal use of and affinity for Breathe Right as a part of his race day ritual makes him an authentic partner as we embark on this mission to increase brand awareness, reach new audiences and drive continued success for Breathe Right,” said Greg Bradley, President and CEO of FCH.

FCH acquired Breathe Right in October 2020 as part of a broader product acquisition from GSK Consumer Healthcare. As the leading privately-held over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare product manufacturer in the United States, the acquisition of Breathe Right underscores FCH’s mission to develop and invest in differentiated OTC products that make a difference in people’s lives.