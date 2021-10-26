PPB Motorsports Trade Show Dates Set for 2022

The Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2022 Presented by Sunoco Distributed by Insinger Performance Race Car and Trade Show is set to return after a one year absence due to covid to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA for the 13th year.

The 37th annual event will be held on Friday January 21st thru Saturday, January 22nd. Show hours will run from 2pm to 8pm on Friday, 11am to 7pm on Saturday. Set-up will take place on Thursday, with move out Saturday night after the show closing.

“We are streamlining the show with less set-up time and show time,” said show organizer Len Sammons. “The change will make the show more cost effective with the plan to do as much business as in the past, perhaps more, in less time.”

The show floor plan will also have a new look in 2022. “We are turning the aisles around, this will give the show a whole new look and increase traffic flow throughout the entire building,” said Sammons. “We have considered changes for several years and feel this is the time to give the show a whole new look. Our goal is for there not to be an open spot in the show!”

Exhibitors from the 2020 show are invited to renew their space first by November 5. After that date all remaining available space in the 200,000 square feet of show space will become available on a first come, first serve basis.

Anyone interested in exhibitor information should contact Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via phone at 609.888.3618. Information will also be posted at the show website, www.motorsportstradeshow.com when available.

Many racing facilities and sanctioning bodies will be represented, using the show to announce their 2021 racing plans and schedules. The show will include over 200 race cars of all kinds along with many popular figures in the sport.

The two day show will feature just about everything imaginable in Motorsports.

The Expo Center is a very popular location with show attendees and exhibitors as it is easy to get to from area highways and offers free parking.

Check in at www.motorsportstradeshow.com for further information or reach out to Danny Sammons at 609.888.3618.

PPB Motorsports Show PR