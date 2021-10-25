Tommy Wanick III, Chuck Hossfeld to hit the road in 2022 on Modified Tours

Well-known northeast car owner and part-time driver Tom Wanick III will be joining forces with popular asphalt Modified star Chuck Hossfeld in forming a reputable team that will set their sights on the 2022 season traveling between the Race of Champions, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Tri-Track Open Modified Series as well as select other Modified events.

Wanick, who operates Wanick Construction of Zion Grove, Pa., and is also a road supervisor with Franzosa Trucking of Hazle Township, Pa., and Hossfeld, a standout Modified ace with an impeccable record and hails from Ransomville, NY, are no strangers to teaming up as the past few years they have run a handful of races between Evergreen Raceway and Mahoning Valley Speedway and with respectable results.

Now, however, they are looking ahead to making an assault on a number of key Modified touring events and despite the fact that there is five hours of travel between the pair, they are arranging a solid game plan which will enable the team to grow. The cars and equipment will be housed with Hossfeld.

“Tommy is the boss and he gives us what we need. This year we assembled a team and honestly have shown better results and you have to remember prior to this we only raced a handful of times,” said 44-year old Hossfeld.

“Over this past summer we brought the car to my shop and have been doing the set-up work and really have made a lot of gains.”

Until know everything was housed in Pennsylvania but Wanick is steadfast with Hossfeld at the controls. He has a demanding work load and knows this is the best way to better develop the team.

“I’ve been very happy with the way this has been turning out. We got a good stable of cars and motors and we’re looking to race hard for wins and have fun doing it,” explained Wanick.

“I’m leaving as much as possible stored at Chuck’s shop, he’s going to be the guy running it. They’ve been setting the cars up and I’ve been very happy the way it’s all playing out. It’s a lot of pressure on him but he and his guys are going a great job,” he continued.

“With my work load there are times I’m going seven days a week 24 hours a day between my business and the road work with Franzosa and I know I can rely on Chuck to get the racing part done. He’s 110% in and everything he does he does as a professional.”

The team will run Troyer cars and rely on not one but three different engine packages including those from Robert Yates Racing, Performance Technologies and Bob Bruneau Engine Research. Along with primary sponsorship from Wanick Construction and Franzosa Trucking they will also be supported by Harry’s-U-Pull-It of West Hazleton, Pa.

“I can tell you that Tommy is the kind of person that if he is involved with you and on your team he makes your life better. We developed a friendship and as that friendship developed it turned into more and more racing and he is really gung-ho about 2022 and I feel you will see some great things coming from us,” said Hossfeld.

“We have all the pieces and resources and when he says he’s going to do something he does it. He’s the type of guy that if you call him and no matter the time he’s working because he puts his family first then friends and racing and that stems from the values he got from his dad when he owned race cars. I just hope I can be a success for him and this team.”

While plans are in the works for next season the Wanick/Hossfeld combo will finish out 2021 with a stop at Mahoning Valley Speedway for the Fall Brawl on October 30 and then wrap things up at Turkey Derby XLVIII at Wall Stadium Speedway, November 26-27.

“Our next race will be at Mahoning Valley for the Fall Brawl and it’s always fun when we go there. They have such a good fan base who are always excited about not only the Modifieds but all the classes. We hope to come out of there with a good win or at best a decent result. There’s some very good talent down there,” offered Hossfeld.

“For the Turkey Derby I’ve only been there twice, once with my own car and most recently with Tommy’s car. Weather is always a factor there and hopefully we’ll get a nice weekend and leave there with a good result with the team. That will really give us that added momentum when 2022 rolls around.”

Wanick is a longtime supporter of Mahoning Valley as well as Evergreen and echoed those sentiments.

“We’re getting excited for Mahoning. We didn’t get there all year and I’m always looking forward to run there with our cars,” he explained.

“We’re geared up and ready to roll. Chuck is a talented guy and I have a lot of faith in him and he knows what he has to do.”

Chuck Hossfeld PR