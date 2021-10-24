DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

JP Bergeron, No. 46 Prolon Ford Fusion Start: 5th Finish: 5th JP Bergeron qualified fifth for his second ARCA Menards Series start, and first at Kansas Speedway.

Throughout the first half of the event, Bergeron remained in the top-seven of the running order.

During the competition pit break, the young driver relayed to his crew that his Ford was a little bit free in turns 3 and 4, but good in the top groove at the 1.5-mile Kansas track. He received service during the break and returned to the track.

After a brief delay under the yellow flag for a heavy mist over the speedway, the event returned to green on lap 65. On lap 74, Bergeron took over the fifth position in his Prolon Ford Fusion and reported his car was a little tight on entry.

A caution with five laps to go set the field up for a green-white-checkered finish. The Canadian native restarted fifth and held onto the position for the checkered flag.

The fifth-place finish marked Bergeron's first top-five and second top-10 in the series.