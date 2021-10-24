Nick Sanchez leaves Kansas Speedway with his first career ARCA Racing Series victory on Saturday. Sanchez, en route to his first ever win, led just two circuits at the 1.5-mile oval.

In addition to Sanchez scoring his first career victory, Ty Gibbs clinched the championship Saturday by taking the green flag. Gibbs, one of NASCAR’s brightest stars and winner of the Kansas Lottery 300 earlier in the day, dominated the event by leading 99 of the 102 laps.

Gibbs finishes the championship season with 10 victories, 19 top fives and 18 top 10s.

Sanchez finished the season with nine top five and 13 top 10 finishes.

Corey Heim took home the first spot.

Drew Dollar and JP Bergeron rounded out the top five.

Taking home top 10s were Kris Wright, Kyle Sieg, Dean Thompson, Rajah Caruth and Parker Chase.

The event had two cautions including a long yellow period for mist.

The next race for the ARCA Racing Series will be at Daytona International Speedway in 2022. The ARCA Racing Series West will close out the season at Phoenix Raceway in November.