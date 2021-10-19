Wednesday, Oct 20

Big Show at Gas City This Friday and Saturday

Midwest sprint and midget fans, drivers, and teams facing a winter of racing withdrawal have one last chance to enjoy their favorite sport in 2021 this Friday and Saturday as Gas City I-69 Speedway hosts its third annual “Fall Festival of Speed and Non-Wing Nationals” as its 2021 season finale.

Friday night’s races start at 7:30 p.m. and consist of non-wing 410 sprint cars; IRA Auto Meter Wisconsin wingLESS sprint cars; USAC Midwest Thunder regional midgets, and 600cc non-wing micros.

Saturday’s races have been moved up to start at 6 p.m. That show also features non-wing 410 sprint cars and IRA Auto Meter Wisconsin wingLESS sprint cars, which will be joined by UMP/IMCA-style modifieds, street stocks and hornets.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. on Friday, with the grandstands opening at 4:30 p.m. The drivers’ meeting is at 6:05 p.m.; hot laps/group qualifying is at 6:35 p.m., and the racing begins at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday the pit gate opens at 1:30 p.m. and the grandstands at 4 p.m. The drivers’ meeting is at 4:30 p.m.; hot laps/group qualifying is at 5 p.m., and the racing starts at 6 p.m.

The ticket prices are the same for both shows: adult general admission is $20; admission for students is $15, and kids 12 and under are free. A pit pass costs $35.

Both non-wing 410 sprint car features will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start. The USAC Midwest Thunder drivers are racing for a $5,000 purse with $1,200 to win and bonuses for the top-three SpeeD2 and mini-sprints finishers. The non-wing micro feature will pay $300 to win and $50 to start.

The modified feature winner on Saturday will earn $800, while all starters will receive $110. The street stock feature pays $500 to win and $80 to start. The hornet feature pays $300 to win and $50 to start. It’s open to both front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive four-cylinder cars that don’t use racing tires.

For more information see the track website at gascityI69speedway.com. Fans and competitors can also follow the track on Twitter: @GasCitySpeedway; Instagram: @GasCitySpeedway and Facebook: GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas.

Gas City I-69 Speedway is located on State Road 22, approximately a half-mile west of I-69, exit 259. The quarter-mile dirt oval is about halfway between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, and attracts drivers and fans from all over the Midwest.

