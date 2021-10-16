Three Takeaways from Michelin GT Challenge At VIR

VIRginia International Raceway provided the perfect backdrop for thrills, spills and twists of fate throughout all four IMSA series that competed over the weekend. There were plenty of highlights, heartaches and what-ifs to go around.

Here are three takeaways from the weekend:

Three’s Company: Drivers are fond of saying it only takes two cars to make a good race. The GT Le Mans (GTLM) class did that one better with three entries in Saturday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and what a show they put on in the Michelin GT Challenge At VIR.

It was an all-out brawl between the two Corvette Racing C8.Rs and the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19. Kevin Estre, in the No. 79 Porsche for the finish, was determined to take the car to the overall win. First, he bumped his way past former Porsche teammate Nick Tandy in the No. 4 Corvette. Then it was Antonio Garcia’s turn in the No. 3 Corvette to feel some bumper love. It was thrilling to watch.

But what goes around, comes around. Eventually, Tandy pounded past Estre for the lead. Soon after, the No. 79 skidded off course and out of contention. Tandy called it “karma” for Estre’s aggressive tactics.

That’s not to say Tandy didn’t enjoy it. Getting a third straight win with co-driver Tommy Milner helps soothe ill feelings.

“It was fun out there,” Tandy said. “I always enjoy a good fight. When you race people like Kevin, Antonio, Tommy and Jordan (Taylor), there's always going to be a good fight. We enjoyed it, and we got the better of it.”