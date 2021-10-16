Surprise TRG Lineup for Indy 8-Hour



Derek DeBoer “There’s no better place than Indianapolis to finish our season on the right foot. The entire TRG team and our partners, including LaSalle Solutions, have put in such great effort this season; and Spencer and I are feeling ready to deliver a win. Also look for a livery change as we are representing the Pink Board Project and bringing awareness to cancer. Lots of new companies jumped in this weekend to support that cause so you’ll see them riding alongside the #66 to pick up the first win for the season! Once Spencer and I are all done with our final sprint X rounds we can change our focus to the eight hour. We have lots of unfinished business there and couldn’t be more excited about Andy Lally joining our team to make what we think will be an unbeatable trio!”

—Derek DeBoer



Derek DeBoer will be driving #66/LaSalle Solutions / FASTLIFE.TV / BRM / AutoLeadStar / Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport with co-drivers Spencer Pumpelly and Andy Lally

Spencer Pumpelly “TRG has had a lot of close-calls and near misses in the 8 hours as far as making it to victory lane. Hopefully this will be the year we finally do it. With Andy Lally joining Derek and myself, this should be our best chance ever. I know the car is good and the TRG crew is up to the task of endurance racing. Come Sunday afternoon, we expect to be ‘kissing the bricks’.”

—Spencer Pumpelly



Spencer Pumpelly will be driving #66/LaSalle Solutions / FASTLIFE.TV / BRM / AutoLeadStar / Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport with co-driver Derek DeBoer.

Andy Lally “Indianapolis is such an amazing place to win and as we head there with a great line up, I can’t wait to get on track and see how we stack up against the competition. Eight hours of multi-class racing will certainly demand top notch car prep and excellent strategy in order to win and I think we have an awesome opportunity ahead of us!”

— Andy Lally



Andy Lally will be driving #66/LaSalle Solutions / FASTLIFE.TV / BRM / AutoLeadStar / Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport with co-drivers Derek DeBoer and Spencer Pumpelly.

