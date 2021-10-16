Surprise TRG Lineup for Indy 8-Hour

|
The Racers Group fields TWO solid entries at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for SprintX. Derek DeBoer and Spencer Pumpelly double down on their SprintX podium assault in TRG’s #66 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport, while Dr. Jim Rappaport introduces teammate, Todd Hetherington, to the Brickyard in patriotic TRG #17. A Porsche Club veteran, Todd will be driving together with the team in all of 2022 and this will be a fantastic Indy introduction for him.
The Racers Group is thrilled to announce its team for the headliner event, the Pirelli GT-4 Indy 8-hour Challenge: Derek DeBoer and Spencer Pumpelly will be joined by TRG Alumnus, Andy Lally, behind the wheel of TRG’s #66. Andy and Spencer are fellow TRG Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona endurance champions, and Derek and Andy drove last year’s Indy 8-hour for TRG. Andy was a stalwart with the TRG success from 2005-2011 at a time when the synergies amongst all yielded multiple championships—as well as two victories—at the 24 hours of Daytona.
Endurance — TRG’s Got it!
TRG’s record in endurance racing is unsurpassed by any independent sports car team in history. 13 podiums and 4 victories (once overall) at the 24 hours of Daytona, victory of the 24 hours of Le Mans and Petite LeMans, as well as countless other victories at endurance-style races throughout the US. This team knows how to win and is looking forward to getting back to its core strengths. Team owner Kevin Buckler, is eager to get back on “The Box”
Team TRG’s endurance chops are enhanced by 7 year veteran, Derek DeBoer, who is also well-acquainted with the tenacity required. Derek and Andy teamed up for TRG in the inaugural Indy 8-Hour last year. Derek also competed in 2015’s Rolex 24, placed 2nd in the California 8 Hour Challenge and finished on the podium in the intimidating 25 Hours of Thunderhill in California.