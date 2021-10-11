EVENT INFO: 36th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Daily Times And Information

What: 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl presented by General Tire

Where: Tulsa Expo Raceway – quarter - mile clay oval inside the SageNet Center at Tulsa's Expo Square

When: January 10-15, 2022

Monday, January 11 – Cummins, Inc. Qualifying Night plus the VIROC

Tuesday, January 12 – Warren CAT Qualifying Night

Wednesday, January 13 – Hard Rock Casino Tulsa Qualifying Night

Thursday, January 14 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, January 15 – Driven2SaveLives Qualifying Night

Saturday, January 16 – Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events

In the Grandstands

All persons and bags are subject to search by Expo Square security. Small bags and purses are allowed. Small seat cushions (without backs) can be brought it along with blankets. Cushions and Blankets cannot be taped to the grandstands. Expo Staff will remove them.

Expo Square does not allow the following into the Grandstands:

Outside food and drink

Stadium Seats

Weapons of any kind

Coolers

Large Bags or Totes

Times:

Saturday, January 8, 2022

Move-In……..…..…..………..……....…. .….9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Pit Pass Booth Opens……..……....…..….12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Monday, January 10, 2022

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open...……......………………6:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....6:00 am

Practice………………………………….…...…... ….….. 7:00 am

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...3:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. ......4:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………...…. .5:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… ..... 6:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $375~ Single day $60

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Building Opens......................... .............................. .....9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open………......……..............… ….…11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $315 ~ Single day $60

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Building Opens......................... .............................. ....9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..…….....................… …………11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $255 ~ Single day $60

Thursday January 13, 2022

Building Opens......................... .............................. ...9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..……......……………........... ...11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $195 ~ Single day $60

Friday January 14, 2022

Building Secured/Pit Pass Booth Open..……......…….9:00 am

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $135 ~ Single day $60

Saturday January 15, 2022

Building Secured/Trade Show ……….………….…... 8:00 am

Racer's For Christ Service....................... ....................8:15 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ….….…...….…..……………. 8:00 am

Feature Races…...……….……………….……….……10: 00 am

Opening Ceremonies.................... .............................. 6:00 pm

Pit Pass $75

Trade Show: A long standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

Chili Bowl Online: All official news regarding the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl National presented by General Tire can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com . Updates throughout the Chili Bowl can be found via Facebook and Twitter at http://www.facebook.com/ chilibowlnationals and http:// www.twitter.com/cbnationals .

Event Coverage: The Chili Bowl will be show online on http://www.floracing.com until Saturday night. At time of opening ceremonies on Saturday, the final features will be shown live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network and online with MAVTV Plus. For a complete listing of channels, and to request MAVTV, log onto http://www.mavtv.com .