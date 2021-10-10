Eddie Tafoya Jr. Records His Best Ever Usac/Cra Qualifying Result at Arizona’s Hall of Fame Classic

Eddie Tafoya Jr. notched the best qualifying effort in his brief USAC/CRA career in the “Hall of Fame Classic” last Saturday night at the Arizona Speedway. The rising star’s second fast qualifier result came just one week after he timed in fourth fastest at Perris Auto Speedway.

Tafoya and the team headed to the track south of Phoenix for the first of two races in 2021. They will be back in a month’s time for his final appearance at the track in the annual “Western World Championships.” Saturday’s race was a tune-up for that historic event for the 2019 USAC/CRA and USAC Southwest Series “Rookie of The Year.”

Being that it was one of the few times Tafoya has ever been on the Arizona Speedway and coming out fourth to last in the qualifying order, the start of the night did not sound promising. But, for anyone who was thinking along those lines, the young driver quickly doused those thoughts. He flew around the 3/8-mile clay oval in a time of 15.213. At that time, he was the quickest qualifier, but the car that came out next to last stopped the clocks just a tick faster with a 15.205.

Being second fastest qualifier on the night meant that the Chino Hills, California driver had to start sixth in the second 10 lap heat race. Once the green flag flew in the heat, Tafoya and the #51T showed speed again by moving forward to finish third. That finish combined with his qualifying time meant he would start on the inside of the third row (fifth position) in the 30-lap “Hall of Fame Classic” main event.

Soon after the green flag started the main event, Tafoya dropped back several positions. In fact, he went as far back as ninth on the sixth lap. However, the determined driver ended the backwards progression with an attention-grabbing march forward. By the end of the 10th circuit, he was up to sixth and was mounting a challenge to get into the top five.

Just before the halfway point, Tafoya wowed the large crowd on hand and the track announcer as well. With the fourth and fifth place cars battling side by side in turns three and four, he saw an opening on the inside and passed both of them in one fell swoop! Things were looking good at that point as he was one of the fastest cars on the track. However, disaster set in on the back stretch less than a lap later. One of the cars Tafoya had passed got back by him. As they raced down the backstretch, they touched wheels. The contact sent Tafoya careening into the crashwall. The clatter into the concrete caused rear end damage to the car and knocked him out of the race with a 14th place finish.

While the 14th place finish was a huge disappointment, there was a very bright spot coming out of Arizona. Despite missing four series races earlier this year, Tafoya broke into the top 10 in USAC/CRA points for the first time in 2021. In fact, he is up to ninth in the championship standings and is only 22-points out of eighth.

Tafoya is no longer the “Best Kept Secret” in the USAC/CRA Series. His recent top finishes at Perris Auto Speedway and top qualifying efforts have made competitors and fans take notice. It is setting the table nicely for what is going to be a very interesting season in 2022.

While 2022 looks very promising, there is still business to take care of in 2021. Up next will be a race on October 23rd at Perris Auto Speedway. That will be the final tune up for the “25th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals” on November 4th, 5th, and 6th at Perris. One week after that, he will wrap up the 2021 campaign at the Arizona Speedway in the “Western World Championships.”

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51. The same contact point can be used to purchase his great looking shirts via mail.

Eddie Tafoya PR