Nitro Rallycross Delivers Unsurpassed Action In Exciting Minnesota Finale

Fans witnessed a second day of high adrenaline racing yesterday at ERX Motor Park, the latest stop on the five-city Nitro Rallycross 2021 calendar. The best drivers in the world went head-to-head on Nitro RX’s latest revolutionary track, pushing their limits on a challenging new course with huge jumps, steep berms and multiple lines. 

 

In the marquee SuperCars classRallycross veteran Scott Speed (USA) added a Nitro RX trophy to his collection with a textbook performance, leading the stacked field from start to finish. The victory was especially sweet as it completed Speed’s comeback from a broken back sustained at Nitro Rallycross in 2019.

 

Speed finished less than half of a second ahead motorsports icon – and fellow Subaru Motorsports USA teammate - Travis Pastrana (USA). Placing third, Kevin Hansen (SWE) maintained the Hansen family’s hold on the Nitro RX podium: Kevin took the top prize in 2019 while his brother Timmy won last weekend at Nitro RX’s Salt Lake City kickoff as well as in 2018 at Nitro RX’s debut race.

 

Supercar Final (Minneapolis):

Finish

Car #

Name

Nation

Team

1

41

Scott Speed

USA

Subaru Motorsports USA

2

199

Travis Pastrana

USA

Subaru Motorsports USA

3

9

Kevin Hansen

SWE

Red Bull Hansen NRX Team

4

21

Timmy Hansen

SWE

Red Bull Hansen NRX Team

5

35

Fraser McConnell

JAM

Olsbergs MSE

6

4

Robin Larsson

SWE

Monster Energy RX Cartel

7

13

Andreas Bakkerud

NOR

Subaru Motorsports USA

8

34

Tanner Foust

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

9

00

Steve Arpin

CAN

GRX Loenbro

10

23

Oliver Eriksson

SWE

Olsbergs MSE

 

Supercar Championship Standings:

Position

Name

Nation

Team

Salt Lake City

Minneapolis

Total

1

Timmy Hansen

SWE

Red Bull Hansen NRX Team

51

36

87

2

Scott Speed

USA

Subaru Motorsports USA

34

53

87

3

Kevin Hansen

SWE

Red Bull Hansen NRX Team

41

44

85

4

Travis Pastrana

USA

Subaru Motorsports USA

28

47

75

5

Fraser McConnell

JAM

Olsbergs MSE

37

31

68

6

Steve Arpin

CAN

GRX Loenbro

47

12

59

7

Tanner Foust

NOR

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

16

15

31

8

Andreas Bakkerud

NOR

Subaru Motorsports USA

10

20

30

9

Robin Larsson

SWE

Monster Energy RX Cartel

 

26

26

10

Oliver Eriksson

SWE

Olsbergs MSE

20

5

25

11

Oliver Bennett

GBR

XCITE Energy Racing

1

 

1

11

Liam Doran

GBR

Monster Energy RX Cartel

 

1

1

 

In the final of the NRX Next developmental class, Sage Karam (USA) completed a stunning comeback from seventh place to take the win, becoming the fourth different winner in four rounds of competition. Spun around backwards on the first turn after a frenzied start, Karam thought his chances of making the podium were finished. Nonetheless, he pressed on and worked his way through the field to cross the finish line nine ahead of runner-up George Megennis (USA). Martin Enlund (SWE) followed up his win Saturday with a third-place finish in this contest.

 

NRX Next Final (Round 4):

Finish

Car #

Name

Nation

Team

1

24

Sage Karam

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

2

9

George Megennis

USA

#YellowSquad

3

60

Martin Enlund

SWE

Enlunds Motorsport

4

55

Lane Vacala

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

5

99

Eric Gordon

USA

Bak 40 Motorsports

6

36

Casper Jansson

SWE

Enlunds Motorsport

7

44

John Holtger

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

 

In a battle of motorsports legends, Tanner Foust (USA) held off Brian Deegan (USA) to take gold in the special Side-By-Side event. It was a back and forth contest, with Foust and Deegan putting on a master class for the crowd. Scottie Lawrence (USA) secured a third-place finish on the podium.

 

Side-By-Side Final (Round 2):

Finish

Car #

Name

Nation

1

34

Tanner Foust

USA

2

38

Brian Deegan

USA

3

26

Scottie Lawrence

USA

4

48

Corry Weller

USA

5

7

Jason Luburgh

USA

6

714

Andy Ives

USA

7

2

Catie Munnings

GBR

8

37

Mia Chapman

USA

9

91

Kyle Chaney

USA

10

15

Andrew Carlson

USA

 

The intense action of Nitro RX heads next to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix, Arizona on November 13 and 14. For nearly four decades, the venue has been a true destination for speed and competition. Now Nitro RX is set to unveil another bold new track that will redefine racing. 

 

To experience Nitro RX’s high-flying action in person, tickets can be purchased at https://www.nitrorallycross.com/calendarFans can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.

 

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SCHEDULE

Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

Dec. 4-5 // The Firm // North Florida

