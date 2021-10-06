Bosch extends ABB FIA Formula E World Championship partnership

Formula E and Bosch have today agreed a new, multi-year partnership to continue showcasing the German manufacturer’s sustainable mobility solutions.

Having worked closely with Formula E since first announcing their partnership in Season 4, Bosch has committed to sharing its expertise as an Official Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship through Season 10. With a common goal to drive forward electromobility, Bosch and Formula E make natural partners in progressing innovation in electromobility and race-to-road EV technology.

With Formula E entering the Gen3 era from Season 9, Bosch will work with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as its more powerful and lighter cars race on city streets around the world, increasing the highly competitive, dramatic racing that fans associate with Formula E.

Bosch’s industry-leading software and hardware promotes innovation in all forms of e-mobility, in particular through a tailor-made vehicle management system as demonstrated in their relationship with DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT. The combined focus on technology and delivering sustainable mobility makes the partnership between Formula E and Bosch the kind of authentic, integrated collaboration the Championship prides itself on.

Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said: “Each of our partners has a true, integrated alignment to our common mission and Bosch’s leading role in accelerating the global electromobility agenda makes them the perfect partner for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Bosch has committed to advancing electromobility through integrated technology and marketing initiatives and we are delighted they will continue to showcase their innovations in cities around the world in partnership with Formula E.”

Dr. Markus Heyn, Member of Bosch’s Board of Management, said: “Electromobility is establishing itself as a core area of business for Bosch. Electric cars with our components can by now be found on roads around the world. By continuing in our role as official sponsor of Formula E and supplier of tried-and-tested motor racing technology to the first purely electric racing series, we’re demonstrating that we’re the number-one partner for electric driving.”

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the track for Season 8 in 2022.