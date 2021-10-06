2022 Schedules Announced for Indy Pro 2000/USF2000

Andersen Promotions today unveiled the 2022 schedules for the two junior levels of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires – the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship – which will feature all races in support of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Next season marks another pivotal year for both series with the introduction of new chassis – the Tatuus IP-22 and USF-22 – which will extend the competition life of each to 2026. Upgrades include a new, wider monocoque with the addition of a Halo-type device as well as new sidepods, underfloor, engine cover, air ducts, damper covers and fuel cell.

Over $1,213,000 in prize money and awards – including the per-race Cooper Tires Pole Award – will again be on offer featuring an Indy Pro 2000 champion’s scholarship valued at $614,425 to advance to Indy Lights in 2023, and a USF2000 champion’s scholarship valued at $406,925 for Indy Pro 2000 competition the following year.

In keeping with the hallmark training the Road to Indy provides for drivers and teams to advance to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the 18 races on the 2022 calendar for each level feature a blend of road courses and street circuits as well as ovals. Additionally, Andersen Promotions will host five pre-event test days for USF2000 and seven for Indy Pro 2000 as well as the traditional Spring Training at the Homestead-Miami Speedway road course on February 17/18, a two-day open test at Barber Motorsports Park on March 21/22 and the traditional Open Test in late September/early October.

All race events will continue to feature INDYCAR services including Race Control, Timing & Scoring and safety provided by the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team.

Road to Indy TV will return for its ninth season in 2022 providing extensive behind-the-scenes coverage as well as global live streaming of all events on RoadToIndy.TV, the Road to Indy TV App and the series’ respective websites – indypro2000.com and usf2000.com – as well as live and on demand coverage on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires 2022 Schedule – Nine Events/18 Races