2022 Schedules Announced for Indy Pro 2000/USF2000

2022 Schedules Announced for Indy Pro 2000/USF2000
 Andersen Promotions today unveiled the 2022 schedules for the two junior levels of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires – the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship – which will feature all races in support of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.
 
Next season marks another pivotal year for both series with the introduction of new chassis – the Tatuus IP-22 and USF-22 – which will extend the competition life of each to 2026. Upgrades include a new, wider monocoque with the addition of a Halo-type device as well as new sidepods, underfloor, engine cover, air ducts, damper covers and fuel cell.
 
Over $1,213,000 in prize money and awards – including the per-race Cooper Tires Pole Award – will again be on offer featuring an Indy Pro 2000 champion’s scholarship valued at $614,425 to advance to Indy Lights in 2023, and a USF2000 champion’s scholarship valued at $406,925 for Indy Pro 2000 competition the following year.
 
In keeping with the hallmark training the Road to Indy provides for drivers and teams to advance to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the 18 races on the 2022 calendar for each level feature a blend of road courses and street circuits as well as ovals. Additionally, Andersen Promotions will host five pre-event test days for USF2000 and seven for Indy Pro 2000 as well as the traditional Spring Training at the Homestead-Miami Speedway road course on February 17/18, a two-day open test at Barber Motorsports Park on March 21/22 and the traditional Open Test in late September/early October.
 
All race events will continue to feature INDYCAR services including Race Control, Timing & Scoring and safety provided by the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team.
 
Road to Indy TV will return for its ninth season in 2022 providing extensive behind-the-scenes coverage as well as global live streaming of all events on RoadToIndy.TV, the Road to Indy TV App and the series’ respective websites – indypro2000.com and usf2000.com – as well as live and on demand coverage on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.
 
Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires 2022 Schedule – Nine Events/18 Races
 
 
February 26/27
April 30/May 1
May 13/14
May 27
June 11/12
July 2/3 
July 16/17
August 20
September 2/3/4
 
 
Streets of St. Petersburg
Barber Motorsports Park
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Lucas Oil Raceway
Road America
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Streets of Toronto
World Wide Technology Raceway
Portland International Raceway
 
1.8-mile street course*
2.3-mile road course*
2.439-mile road course**
.686-mile oval
4.014-mile road course*
2.258-mile road course*
1.786-mile street circuit*
1.25-mile oval
1.967-mile road course**
 
* Double-Header Rounds     **Triple-Header Rounds
 
Pre-event test days include Barber Motorsports Park April 28, Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 12, Lucas Oil Raceway May 26, Road America June 9, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course June 30, World Wide Technology Raceway August 18 and Portland International Raceway September 1.
 
Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship 2022 Schedule – Eight Events/18 Races
 
 
February 26/27
April 30/May 1
May 13/14
May 27
June 11/12
July 2/3 
July 16/17
September 2/3/4
 
 
Streets of St. Petersburg
Barber Motorsports Park
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Lucas Oil Raceway
Road America
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Streets of Toronto
Portland International Raceway
 
1.8-mile street course*
2.3-mile road course*
2.439-mile road course**
.686-mile oval
4.014-mile road course*
2.258-mile road course**
1.786-mile street circuit*
1.967-mile road course**
 
* Double-Header Rounds   **Triple-Header Rounds
 
Pre-event test days include Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 12, Lucas Oil Raceway May 26, Road America June 9, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course June 30 and Portland International Raceway September 1.
 
“I want to thank all of the promoters in working with us to provide our competitors with a schedule that features all races in conjunction with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2022,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “It provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase our teams and drivers at not only well-attended, professionally run premier events but also to the INDYCAR paddock.
 
“The excitement surrounding our new cars in Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 in addition to what we feel is an outstanding schedule alongside the continuation of our healthy scholarship and prize money packages will make for a great season next year.”
 
Next up for the Road to Indy is the traditional Chris Griffis Memorial Open Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on October 30/31. The event will be preceded by a one-day Indy car test for the top-three finishers in the 2021 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship – Kyle Kirkwood, David Malukas and Linus Lundqvist – as part of their prize package.
