MAVTV Motorsports Network Strengthens Commitment to Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship During Successful 2021 Season

Following a historic, compelling, and highly successful season of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports, is pleased to celebrate its strengthened commitment to the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series this past summer. With a continued increase in availability for viewers across the country, MAVTV has become more accessible than ever before, and as a result, viewership of the network’s series of live telecasts during the 2021 season was among the most-watched of the longstanding broadcast partnership.



“The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has had one of the longest partnerships with MAVTV and is also one of the most high profile racing properties we feature on the Motorsports Network,” said Dan Teitscheid, President, MAVTV Motorsports Network. “The 2021 season was significant, as we featured more live broadcasts than ever before and saw important gains in audience awareness. As MAVTV Motorsports Network continues to become more available in homes across the country, we’ve seen a direct correlation to the audiences tuning in to watch Pro Motocross on any given weekend. It was a memorable year on the track and we’re extremely optimistic about the future of our partnership with this legendary series.”



The cornerstone of MAVTV’s coverage of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is its position as the exclusive home of the opening motos for all 12 rounds on the schedule. In the world of motorsports, few things compare to the sense of anticipation and excitement of the first gate drop for both the 250 Class and the 450 Class at a National, and MAVTV has defined its role in the championship by capturing the intensity of these first races.



Over the course of 12 weekends, from Memorial Day weekend through the week after Labor Day, hundreds of thousands of passionate motocross fans all across America tuned to watch the likes of newly crowned AMA National Champions Dylan Ferrandis (450 Class) and Jett Lawrence (250 Class) do battle against fellow stars like Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Jeremy Martin, Justin Cooper, and more.



MAVTV’s vital role as a broadcast partner with the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was amplified further at the Washougal National, on July 24, when the network provided its first-ever live telecast of an entire event, showcasing all four scheduled motos. It was a historic and groundbreaking moment for both MAVTV and the series that put the spotlight squarely on the country’s only dedicated motorsports network.



In total, race fans were treated to 26 hours of live coverage of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship throughout the 2021 season. The full slate of first moto telecasts, combined with second moto coverage from Washougal, welcomed more than a million viewers during the summer campaign.



MAVTV PR