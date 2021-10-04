Tough Night for Flowdynamics Drivers at the Glenn Howard Memorial

There can be no better example of the old saying, “When It Rains, It Pours,” than what happened to Flowdynamics drivers Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy in the “Glenn Howard Memorial” at Perris Auto Speedway. Both drivers were on the way to top 10 finishes when they were knocked out of the race.

The night started off bright enough when Yorba Linda, California resident Williams turned in the seventh fastest qualifying time with a lap of 16.570. McCarthy was not far behind with a 17.121 which was 14th. Through their respective 10-lap heat races, things continued to sparkle for the two veteran drivers. Williams represented himself well when he placed second in the first heat race of the night. A few minutes later, McCarthy went one place better and captured his second USAC/CRA heat race win of the 2021 campaign.

After meeting the fans at intermission, the duo rolled onto the track for the main event. Williams was on the outside of the second row and McCarthy was coming from the outside of row seven. Williams was second on the start and attempted to race by the leader coming off turn four on the first circuit. He was denied that spot and settled into second before being passed by older brother, Austin. However, he was not content with third and continually tried to break into the top two.

A little farther back, McCarthy was slowly, but surely moving forward from his 14th place starting spot. He was only up one spot to 13th on the sixth lap and had only progressed one position closer to the front through lap 14. However, he started advancing quicker and three laps later, he had improved three more spots to 10th. Things were looking good for the teammates, but that was about to change.

On lap 18, Williams had slipped back to fourth, but he suddenly slowed going into turn three and coasted to a stop next to the crashwall on the front straightaway. The magneto on his eye-catching #5W went out and he was done for the night. Instead of what was looking like it was going to be his best USAC/CRA finish of the year, he ended up 15th.

With Williams out, the Flowdynamics fans in the crowd turned their attention to McCarthy. The Riverside, California racer had worked his way up to ninth and looked like he had more to offer. However, going into turn one on lap 25, his engine blew causing a large ball of flames! The fire quickly extinguished itself and McCarthy coasted to a stop in turn two. He hopped out of the car uninjured, but instead of a top 10 finish, he was saddled with a 13th.

If there was anything to salvage on the night, it is the fact that McCarthy did move up one spot in the championship standings from ninth to eighth. Williams will be 12th when the next USAC/CRA race rolls around in three more weeks.

The hard night is in the rearview window for the Flowdynamics team. The crew is back in the shop getting the cars repaired and ready for the next USAC/CRA race on the Perris Auto Speedway half-mile clay oval on October 23rd.

Breaking News! Williams got a chance to race a sprint car owned by Chris Tramel and Amanda Roberson at the Barona Speedway on October 2nd and he won the 30-lap main event.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Drink-Pac, Preferred Insulation, DRC Chassis, Kistler Racing and Benic Enterprises.

If you or your company would like to join forces with Flowdynamics Racing, phone John McCarthy at (909) 930-5522 or Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

FlowDynamics PR