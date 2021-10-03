Devon Morgan Scores Victory At Senoia Raceway

Devon Morgan turned a difficult season around with a victory in 602 late model competition Saturday night at Georgia’s Senoia Raceway.

“We really needed this,” said Morgan after his first victory of the year. “It’s been a struggle not just the last few months, but all season. I’m really thankful to leave Senoia with the victory. It really means the world.”

Leading up to Saturday’s victory Morgan’s small family-owned team had battled through adversity. A crash in early August forced the team to clip his race car. The team also acquired a new engine, only for it to fail shortly after it was installed.

After swapping back to the old engine the team went to test, but during the test Morgan hit a wet spot on the track and bounced off the wall. The team repaired the damage prior to Friday’s race at South Carolina’s Modoc Raceway, only for the car’s brakes to fail.

Determined to have a strong outing at Senoia, Morgan was instantly quick on the three-eighths-mile dirt track. Qualifying third out of 30 cars in his debut at Senoia, Morgan lined up second in his feature after track officials decided to break the field into two features due to the large car count.

Morgan was shot out of a cannon during the feature, roaring into the lead early and never looking back as he rolled to the victory.

“We had such a fast car tonight,” Morgan said. “It really helped make up for some of the bad luck we’ve had this year to come in here and dominate like that. Thanks to my family for their support as well as my sponsors Jiffy Lube, Renegade Race Fuel, MPM Marketing, Franklin Enterprises, Auto Bank and Morgan Motors.”

MPM PR