DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Salem Speedway

JP Bergeron, No. 46 Prolon Ford Fusion
Start: 7th
Finish: 8th
- JP Bergeron qualified seventh for his ARCA Menards Series debut at Salem Speedway. He quickly got comfortable behind the wheel of his Fusion and battled for the sixth position for nearly 20 laps before finally snagging the position on lap 30.
- When the caution flag waved on lap 43, the Canadian driver was into the top-five. 20 laps later, the caution flag waved again and he was in fourth.
- The first competition pit break came at lap 101 and the No. 46 was in seventh. The team pitted for two tires, fuel and adjustments to loosen up the race car.
- On the restart, Bergeron settled into eighth and maintained position there. He lost one lap to the leader on lap 136, but was still in eighth when the caution flag waved for the second pit break on lap 150.
- Crew chief Derek Smith called him down pit road for four tires, fuel and they went back on the adjustments from the previous stop as they made the car way too loose.
- Bergeron restarted the race from eighth with 45 laps remaining and ran there until the checkered flag waved earning his first career ARCA top-10.