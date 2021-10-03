Reese's Sweet Move of the Year to Celebrate Best on Track Move of 2021 ARCA Menards Series Season

Drivers who make the sweetest moves throughout each of the 33 races across the ARCA Menards Series platform in 2021 will now have another opportunity to celebrate their on-track prowess once the season concludes with the Reese’s Sweet Move of the Year competition, which will take place over a two-week period in December on the official ARCA Twitter page @ARCA_Racing.



The top 32 Reese’s Sweet Move of the Race award winners will be seeded into brackets according to the vote totals they received from fans who participated throughout the year. Any ties will be awarded to the winner who received the higher percentage of votes. Much like the college basketball tournament, the highest seed (1) will matchup against the lowest seed (32), then the number 2 seed will matchup against the 31 seed and so on. There will be four matchups per day throughout the first round, which will run from November 8 through the 11th. The winners will move on to the round of 16, which will take place with two matchups per day from November 15 through the 18th. The winners then will move into the round of eight, with two matchups per day from November 22nd through the 23rd. The semi-final rounds will take place, one match-up per day on November 29 and 30, with the winners moving to the final round on December 2nd.



The winner of the 2021 Reese’s Sweet Move of the Year Award will receive a cash award from Reese’s, while a select number of fans who follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter, participate in and retweet the voting will receive prize packs of Reese’s peanut butter cups candy.



“This is an award we’re really excited about because it celebrates some of the best racing of the year and is directly voted on by our fans,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “We’ve seen some incredible moments this year, like Max Gutierrez’s three-wide pass for the win in the ARCA Menards Series East race at New Smyrna Speedway to Chandler Smith’s amazing save in the ARCA Menards Series race at Pocono Raceway. We’re all excited to see how the brackets form up and to let our fans choose who made the sweetest move of the year. And the best part is just by voting and retweeting you are automatically entered in a drawing to receive a prize pack from Reese’s. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see how this plays out.”