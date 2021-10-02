Become a NASCAR driver: the NWES Drivers Recruitment Program returns bigger and better!

With Europe gradually returning to normalcy, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Drivers Recruitment Program will also make its return on November 10 at the NWES test track in Fontenay Le Comte, France.



The program designed to offer all kinds of drivers the best opportunity to drive a EuroNASCAR car and enter the official European NASCAR series will once again offer financial support to the best prospects taking part in the Recruitment Day.



Many of the current top competitors in the ​​NASCAR Whelen Euro Series came from the Drivers Recruitment Program, including EuroNASCAR PRO points leader Loris Hezemans and runner-up Vittorio Ghirelli.



One of the highlights of the NWES ecosystem, the Drivers Recruitment Program has proven to be the best way to enter the world of EuroNASCAR. Experienced NWES PRO drivers support participants to discover the Pure Racing character of the car, while off track, each DRP driver meets NWES president and CEO Jerome Galpin and the series’ organisation team to discuss their racing projects and potential needs to join the series.



2022 DRP is extended to offer drivers 3 different testing opportunities :

Discovery package: similar to previous years. Includes 2 x on track sessions

Advanced package : New for 2022, includes 6 x on track sessions

Pro package : New for 2022, includes 1 dedicated car for a full day of testing

Following the tests, NWES and its partners will offer to the best prospects scholarships to race the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The scholarships will go from 5,000 € to 25,000 €.



The Drivers Recruitment Program is open to all drivers:

Top drivers wanting to make history and write their names in the NASCAR Hall Of Fame

Young talents willing to build themselves a NASCAR career

Female drivers eager to battle for the title and the Lady Trophy

Drivers wanting to compete at a high level and have great fun at affordable cost

Special development program for Karting drivers without car-racing experience

More dedicated scholarships ranging between 2,000€ and 4,000€ will be also available for beginners willing to enter the regularity-based Club Challenge and take their first steps into motorsports.



Drivers from all over the world can apply for the program and register via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . A participation fee will be asked to each driver joining the Recruitment Program depending on the package of choice.

NWES PR