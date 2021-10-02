Crews Captures Fifth POWRi Win; Point Race Tightens

Brent Crews took over the lead on lap 27 and drove off to his fifth win in the last nine races at the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League’s Fall Brawl at the Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Friday night.

Chance Crum would finish second to give Toyota a one-two finish on the night. Overall, Toyota drivers captured six top-10 showings as Bryant Wiedeman finished fifth, followed by Taylor Reimer in sixth, Kaylee Bryson in ninth and Buddy Kofoid placed tenth.

With the victory, the 13-year-old Crews closed to within 50 points (or five finishing positions) of point leader Wiedeman with just six races remaining as the two Toyota-powered drivers have pulled away from the rest of the POWRi field.

Three different Toyota drivers combined to lead all 30 laps of Friday’s feature.

Daison Pursley took the lead at the green flag and led the first 15 laps before Keith Kunz Motorsports teammate Kofoid would move into the top spot on a lap 16 restart. He would hold the point position until a late-race incident on lap 27 that allowed Crews to take the lead on his way to the victory.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is scheduled to be back in action at Sweet Springs Saturday in the second night of the Fall Brawl.

Toyota-Powered Drivers POWRi Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Friday Results

Brent Crews – 1st

Chance Crum – 2nd

Bryant Wiedeman – 5th

Taylor Reimer – 6th

Kaylee Bryson – 9th

Buddy Kofoid – 10th

Cade Lewis – 14th

Daison Pursley – 16th

Brenham Crouch – 18th

Cannon McIntosh – 21st

TRD PR