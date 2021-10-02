Trent Williams Looks for Second Barona Speedway Win of 2021 This Saturday Night

Thus far in the 2021 season, Trent Williams has only visited the Barona Speedway one time. That was on May 1st. When he left to come home after the races that night, he had an extra $1,000.00 in his wallet after winning the main event. This Saturday night, the winner’s share has doubled, and Williams will be on hand in an attempt to fatten his wallet one more time.

Saturday’s race on the San Diego County ¼ mile dirt oval is an open show featuring 410 and 360 sprint cars. It will also be the last traditional sprint car race at the track in 2021. Combine those two factors with the $2,000.00 winner’s share of the purse and it should draw some non-locals, including Williams, to vie for the extra cash.

Coming off a third-place finish in the CAS Sprint Car Series at the Central Arizona Speedway on Labor Day weekend, Williams warmed up for the Barona race with an appearance in the USAC/CRA Series last Saturday at the Perris Auto Speedway. Despite only being at Perris two times earlier this year, the last of which was nearly five months earlier, Williams made the crowd sit up and take notice with a lap of 16.541 in qualifying. That was good enough for the fifth fastest time on the night.

After the impressive performance in time trials, Williams finished fifth in his heat race. That placed him in eighth for the start of the 30-lap “13th Annual Glenn Howard Memorial.” He started alongside his racing mentor, seven time series champion Damion Gardner. Early on, Hesperia, California based Williams slipped as far back as 13th. However, he methodically moved his way back to ninth by the time the checkers ended the race.

The ninth-place result is Williams' best in three appearances at Perris this year. It gave him five top 10 finishes in nine races this season and all five have come in the last seven outings. In addition to his May 1st win at Barona, he has been on the podium two other times this year when he finished third at Ventura on July 10th, and the aforementioned race in Arizona on Labor Day weekend.

If you wish to see “T-Dub” in action on Saturday, the Barona Speedway is located minutes from the Barona Resort & Casino at 1754 Wildcat Road in Lakeside (92040). The track website is https://baronaspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (619) 749-8115. Gates will open at noon on Saturday with the first race at 5:00. Fans can bring coolers and barbecues if they wish.

Williams would like to thank the following marketing partners for making it possible to run his Maxim Chassis/Shaver Engines #52V in the 2021 season. Victory Boys Performance, Motul, NGK Spark Plugs and Sorrento Homes. If you or your business would like to be a part of the Cal State Fullerton marketing graduate’s racing team, please call (760) 780-8782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Trent Williams PR