Built Bar Named Official Protein Bar of NASCAR

NASCAR and Built Brands announced today a multiyear partnership, designating Built Bar as “The Official Protein Bar of NASCAR.” Already a sponsor of Corey LaJoie and his No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, Built expands its presence in the sport as an official partner of NASCAR.

To celebrate the announcement, Lajoie and Built CEO Nick Greer recreated a scene from popular NASCAR movie Talladega Nights – a fitting tribute as NASCAR travels to famed Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for high stakes Playoffs races in all three of its national series.

“At Built, we are about high performance and bringing everything you have to each and every day. We understand that the journey is just as important as the finish line,” Greer said. “Every journey will have its ups, downs, spin outs, scratches and dings, and everything in between. This is why we are delighted to be partnering with NASCAR, a sport where the joy of the experience – for driver, crew, sponsor and fan – is a shared pursuit for greatness. We are thrilled to take this journey together.”

Built Bar is part of the Built ™ portfolio of nutritional products. Built is a leading manufacturer and distributor of healthy, great-tasting protein and energy products – combining natural, clean ingredients in a unique way. Built Bar’s proprietary manufacturing process produces a great-tasting, healthy bar that is high in protein, high in fiber, and low in sugar.

“Quality nutrition is an essential component to drive athletic performance and especially important to endure the rigors of the most intense competition in motorsports,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, chief sales officer, NASCAR. “We are excited to see Built Bar enhance its presence in NASCAR to broaden brand awareness and better engage the most brand loyal fans in sports.”

NASCAR PR