Nine Divisions Set for Sixth Annual Drydene World Short Track Championship

Thousands of laps. Hundreds of cars. Three nights. One spectacular event to cap off the weekly racing season.

The sixth annual Drydene World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway hits the dirt in one month – Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 28-30. Nine divisions of weekly racers will take to the 4/10-mile red clay oval in search of a coveted Drydene oil barrel trophy as victor of one of the fall racing season’s most prestigious events.

“Coming up on the sixth annual Drydene World Short Track Championship, it’s a race that I look forward to every year,” said DIRTcar Director Sam Driggers. “It’s always fun to watch the out-of-towners race against the North Carolina/South Carolina boys on a track that is not a weekly racetrack. Which, makes it fair for everybody.”

Competing Divisions

Drydene Performance Products Street Stocks

FOX Factory Pro/604 Late Models

Chevrolet Performance 602 Late Models

Summit Racing Equipment UMP Modifieds

Hoosier Racing Tire Pro/Crate Modifieds

COMP Cams Monster Mini-Stocks

DIRTVision Sport Compacts/Hornets

VP Racing Fuels Sportsman Modifieds

SRI Performance Pro Stocks

The SRI Performance Pro Stocks and VP Racing Fuels Sportsman Modifieds make their grand return after travel restrictions forced them to miss the event last year. Drivers in the two DIRTcar Northeast divisions get to showcase their talents on two of the biggest stages in three weeks’ time this year with NAPA Super DIRT Week in Oswego, NY, Oct. 5-10, and the Drydene World Short Track Championship.



FORMAT

Thursday night kicks off the on-track activity with a revamped show format, starting with a single Hot Lap session for all divisions. The Pro Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds and Pro Stocks will then come back for a second timed Hot Lap session, taking the top-10 fastest drivers into a special championship Feature event of 20 laps to wrap-up the evening.

Friday night begins with Heat Races and C-main events for all divisions except Sport Compacts, who will race in one of multiple 15-lap Features. Last Chance Showdowns for Pro Late Models, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks and UMP Modifieds will complete the second night of racing, immediately followed by a post-race Driver Appreciation Party in the pit area.

The remaining Last Chance Showdown events for Street Stocks, 602 Late Models, Pro Modifieds and Mini-Stocks open Saturday’s program, followed by Hot Laps for Sport Compact drivers. Championship Features for all divisions will begin at 6:30pm and run until the event is complete.



REGISTRATION

Pre-registration is now open for all divisions until Friday, Oct. 22. Every driver who pre-registers, regardless of division, will receive one additional entry into the drawing for a brand-new Chevy Performance 604 Crate engine at Saturday’s drivers meeting. More ways to gain extra entries into the giveaway will be announced the week of the event.

DRIVER REGISTRATION

HOW TO WATCH

DIRTVision presented by Drydene will broadcast all the action at The Dirt Track – one week before the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Morton Buildings Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds take over the facility for the NGK NTK World of Outlaws World Finals, Nov. 4-6.

