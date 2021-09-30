DeFrancesco to close out Indy Lights season with “home” race

|
This weekend’s replacement rounds of the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires Championship at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course were originally scheduled to be a special “home” race for Devlin DeFrancesco.
The Toronto-born racer was due to make his home soil pro racing debut this year in Canada but the Honda Indy Toronto event was sadly canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic – denying DeFrancesco the chance for his “homecoming.”
Rather than racing on the Toronto streets, the Indy Lights Championship will now return to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course which previously hosted Rounds 11 and 12 on the Fourth of July weekend this year.
The Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport racer will contest what is a “compact” weekend for the Indy Lights teams. A single 45-minute practice session on Friday will prepare the teams and drivers for the weekend where both Saturday and Sunday will feature a single qualifying session and a race.