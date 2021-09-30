DeFrancesco to close out Indy Lights season with “home” race

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO Q&A



Q: How much are you looking forward to returning to Mid-Ohio this weekend?

A: “I’m really looking to finish this year strong. It's been a difficult year, but I think we look strong going into this weekend. I want nothing more than to end the year strong for the PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner crew and end with a bang.

"For a good lap at Mid-Ohio – you definitely need to be committed and really in that zone because it's a real rhythm to kind of place.

"So once you're in that rhythm and you seem to have everything connected, you'll definitely be strong. That's for sure the biggest challenge.

"My favorite part of Mid-Ohio I'd say is just how fast the place is in certain corners. And when you're in that flow, and you nail a lap there, there's really no better feeling.

"I really want nothing more than to end the season on a high and move on ready for the next challenge.”



Q: How disappointing was it to miss the opportunity to race in Toronto this year?

A: “I was really shattered about that but I certainly understand. The COVID-19 pandemic has delivered challenging times for us all, but hopefully, we’re getting closer to getting back to normal and we can race again next year in front of the Canadian fans.

“Not only was I disappointed to not get to race in Canada, but I also love street circuits and was really looking forward to the chance of doing another street race this year.”



Q: How have you prepared for this weekend at Mid-Ohio?

A: “In the last round at Laguna Seca we tried a bunch of things on the car and used the day as a bit of a test to prepare for this weekend at Mid-Ohio.

“We’re looking to take what we learned from that day and hopefully make a step forward this weekend.

“Everyone raced here a couple of months ago, but you don’t have a lot of time to prepare for this weekend with only a single practice session.

“We’re going to have to focus on really hitting the ground running and hopefully the No.17 PowerTap car will be fast on Friday and we can continue to push throughout the weekend.”