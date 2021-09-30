Friday, Oct 01

Progressive AFT and All Kids Bike Team Up to Bring Learn-To-Ride Program to Charlotte-Area Kindergarteners

Racing News
Thursday, Sep 30 93
Progressive AFT and All Kids Bike Team Up to Bring Learn-To-Ride Program to Charlotte-Area Kindergarteners

 Progressive American Flat Track proudly announced today that the series will be teaming up with the nonprofit All Kids Bike to help teach hundreds of kids to ride by placing a learn-to-ride program into a Charlotte-area elementary school.

 

On the morning of October 7, Progressive AFT staff, All Kids Bike staff, and AFT stars Cory Texter and Johnny Lewis will be building bikes and delivering the program to the Parkside Elementary School kindergarten PE class.

 

At Friday's Honda Charlotte Half-Mile event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a highlight video of the bike build and school delivery will be featured on the livestream and at-track jumbotron.

 

As part of the Friday night race program, there will be an opportunity for older students who already know how to ride to come ride their bicycles in the infield of the racetrack in front of the fans. 

 

This “Next Generation – Bicycle Ride” will happen at 6:20 p.m. ET, just before Opening Ceremonies. This bicycle ride opportunity is limited to the first 100 registrants. Terrain may be challenging and kids must be proficient bicyclists to participate.

 

One free adult ticket is available with each registered young rider and must be picked up at Will Call by 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 8.  Registration is available at:   

 www.AllKidsBike.org/next-generation-bicycle-ride

 

To learn more about All Kids Bike, visit www.allkidsbike.org.

 

Tickets for the epic finale Honda Charlotte Half-Mile at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina, on  Friday, October 8 are available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3325/#selectTickets.

 

For those viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

 

For more information, please visit http://www.americanflattrack.com.

 

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ten Finalists Selected for Inaugural IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship Andersen Promotions Announces USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.