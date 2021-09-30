Friday, Oct 01

MAVTV October Broadcast Schedule

Automotive fans are in for a real treat this October as MAVTV Motorsports Network provides subscribers with a broadcast schedule loaded with live racing, season premieres and special programming. Kicking off this month’s broadcast schedule is the MAVTV debut of Endurocross on Friday, October 1. Tune in at 6:00 pm ET to watch competitors take on a hybrid motocross track that mixes supercross, trials and enduro obstacles all in one layout. That same day, automotive enthusiasts can enjoy the season premiere of OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car at 8:00  pm ET

On Saturday, October 2, the motorsports network will re-air coverage of this year’s Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Fans can relive the action from the opening round of the series at Fox Raceway with a Moto 1 telecast at 1:00 pm ET and Moto 2 at 3:00 pm ET. Later in the evening, MAVTV will air coverage of the ARCA Menards Series. Live telecasts from Salem Speedway are scheduled for 8:00 pm ET.

A special telecast of the 60th Annual Knoxville 410 Nationals is scheduled to air on Monday, October 11 at 9:00 pm ET.  Don’t miss your chance to witness legendary drivers such as Kyle Larson and David Gravel battle for glory as they race to the checkers in the historic Knoxville 410 Nationals. 

MAVTV’s broadcast schedule this month also calls for back-to-back days of live racing coverage beginning with telecasts of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Saturday, October 16 at  8:30 pm ET. A  live broadcast of the Winchester 400 Super Late Models is scheduled to air the following day, Sunday, October 17, at 2:00 pm ET.

The following Saturday, October 23, MAVTV will air another live broadcast of the ARCA Menards Series. Stock car race fans can watch the action unfold live from Kansas Speedway at 7:00 pm ET

The new season of the Lucas Oil Motorsports Hour kicks off in a big way on Sunday, October 24 with Parts 1 and 2 from the Little 500. Showtime for Part 1 begins at 3:00 pm ET with Part 2 following immediately after at 4:00 pm ET.

MAVTV is now available to more viewers than ever before. With a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, Youtube TV, Mediacom, Hulu +, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households.
 
Race fans who don’t have MAVTV should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers, shows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.

MAVTV’s digital subscription service, MAVTV Plus, will also feature various live races from multiple disciplines this month, along with access to MAVTV’s vast library of motorsports content. The MAVTV Plus app is available for download on all major mobile and streaming devices and can also be accessed via web browser at www. MAVTVPlus.com

The full monthly broadcast schedules are available at https://www.mavtv.com/schedule/ and https://mavtvplus.com/schedule/.

MAVTV PR

