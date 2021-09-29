ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Salem Speedway

|
Jean-Philippe Bergeron, No. 46 Prolon Ford Fusion
- Jean-Philippe "Bergy" Bergeron will make his debut with DGR on Saturday evening at Salem Speedway. It was announced on Monday that the Canadian driver will run three races for the team.
- In addition to Salem, the Canadian driver will compete at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on October 23 with the ARCA Menards Series, as well as Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on November 6 with the ARCA Menards Series West.
- Bergeron will work with crew chief Derek Smith for his first race. Smith has called 15 ARCA races this season with Thad Moffitt, one with Taylor Gray and five with Joey Iest.
- Bergeron will carry support from multiple partners for his foray into ARCA. Partners include Festidrag Development, Aviation NETWorX, Aero Skills Tournament, Prolon Controls, JCPerreault, Technoflex, NeuroVision, CTSR, Hamel Honda, Rousseau Metal, Silverwax, Hipertech, Groupe GBI, Globocam, Permatex and Festidrag.TV.