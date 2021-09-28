ARCA Menards Series Returns To Salem IN Speedway This Saturday Night

his Saturday, October 2nd the ARCA Menards Series makes their long awaited return to the Historic High Banks of Salem Speedway, for the Sioux Chief PowerPex 200 Presented by Scott County Tourism.

This Saturday's event will be the Official ARCA Throwback race. We will see racers rocking throwback paint schemes with old school legend designs. On top of that, ARCA will also be recognizing ARCA legends such as Frank Kimmel and Bill Venturini.

This race will also be the finale for the Sioux Chief Showdown. Which allows drivers from the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, and ARCA Menards Series West to compete against each other for a chance at a championship. Ty Gibbs currently is atop the points leaderboard and it will all come down to this Saturday if he will add the Sioux Chief Showdown to his impressive 2021 ARCA Season.

Making a repeat appearance at Salem, first time in an ARCA car, will be winningest driver in USAC Silver Crown history, Kody Swanson. Swanson who got his first Super Late Model win earlier this year at Salem will return to the track for the 3rd time to try and find a win that would go a long way to solidifying him as one of the greatest racers of all times.

A paper-thin points battle remains at the top of the ARCA Menards season standings. Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim have gone back and forth all year long, now just 26 points and two races separate the two young men as they head into Salem this weekend for a chance to claim the title.

Track Enterprises PR