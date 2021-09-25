Seavey, Windom Place 2-3 At Eldora Four-Crown Nationals

Logan Seavey was second and Chris Windom finished third as Toyota drivers earned two of the three podium positions on the first night of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Four-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway.

Windom led the first 12 laps of the 25-lap feature before eventual winner Tyler Courtney was able to get by him for the lead on lap 13. Windom then held down the second spot until lap 24 when Seavey was able to push past to capture the position with Windom in third. They were followed by Buddy Kofoid in fourth and Spencer Bayston in fifth as Toyotas captured four of the top five finishing positions.

Three more Toyota drivers registered top-10 showings on the night as Daison Pursley came home in seventh, followed by Emerson Axsom in eighth and Bryant Wiedeman was tenth.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series closes out the Four-Crown Nationals on Saturday night.

Quotes:

Logan Seavey, Tom Malloy/Trench Shoring: “This is the first time these guys have ever come here and we ran second. We were close all day. Now we just need to keep getting a little better when we come back tomorrow.”

Chris Windom, CB Industries: “I felt like I was really good the first half of the race, but our tire went away later in the race. I think we’ll be better tomorrow.”

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Eldora Speedway Friday Results

Logan Seavey – 2nd

Chris Windom – 3rd

Buddy Kofoid – 4th

Spencer Bayston – 5th

Daison Pursley – 7th

Emerson Axsom – 8th

Bryant Wiedeman – 10th

Justin Grant – 11th

Brenham Crouch – 12th

Chance Crum – 13th

Thomas Meseraull – 14th

Cannon McIntosh – 16th

Kaylee Bryson – 17th

Austin Barnhill – 19th

Kevin Thomas Jr. – 20th

TRD PR