Sunday, Sep 26

ARCA West: Taylor Gray Wins Star Nursery 150 Featured

Racing News
Friday, Sep 24 211
ARCA West: Taylor Gray Wins Star Nursery 150 ARCA

The ARCA Menards Series West visited the 0.375-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring on Thursday, kicking off four days of action in the area. Taylor Gray, the second-place starter in the Star Nursery 150, took home the checkered flag.

Pole winner Jake Drew took home the runner-up position in his No. 9 Ford, picking up his fourth top-five and sixth ARCA West top 10 finish of the year. He entered the event 19 points behind point leader Jesse Love.

Trevor Huddleston rounded out the top three finishers on Thursday, earning his first ARCA West top five of the year.

Taylor Gray, making just his third start of the season in the ARCA West division in the No. 17E David Gilliland Racing entry, scored his second victory of the year. 

Joey Iest and Kyle Keller rounded out the top five finishers.

Cole Moore, Paul Pedroncelli Jr., Takuma Koga, Josh Fanopoulos, and Christian Rose rounded out the top 10.

The field went under caution six times throughout the 150-lap event.

The most notable one involved Dean Thompson while racing three-wide for a top-five position on lap 115. Thompson at one point passed Jake Drew for the second spot before slipping further back around the top five position. The driver placed 14th out of 23 cars.

The series will make its penultimate stop at Roseville on October 9th and can be seen live on NBC Sports Gold TrackPass.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Trent Williams Takes on the Usac/Cra Sprint Cars at Perris Auto Speedway Saturday Night Busy Open Wheel Driver Jeff Dyer Headed to Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday »
Brett Winningham

Brett has been following the sport of NASCAR since the beginning of the 2006 NASCAR Sprint Cup season. Since Brett was 13, he has had a passion of chasing a job in sports that not many get the opportunity of doing. He has been in the NASCAR media since the middle of the 2010 season. Since then, he has been a part of many racing podcast shows to improve his talents. You can find him on twitter @NASCAR_Brett.

Latest from Brett Winningham

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.