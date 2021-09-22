SRI Performance Partners with DIRTcar Racing for Fall Events

SRI Performance, a household name in custom racing engines, high-performance parts and professional racing products, has partnered with DIRTcar Racing to present a variety of contingency awards for drivers competing in some of the biggest events on the fall racing calendar.

The SRI Pole Award will be presented to the fastest qualifier in all four divisions of NAPA Super DIRT Week XLIX at Oswego Speedway, Oct. 5-10. The polesitters of the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 for the Super DIRTcar Series and the DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute the Troops 150 will each receive a $1,000 cash prize courtesy of SRI. In addition, the polesitters of the DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 and DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 will each get a $500 cash prize.

“Even though we are located in the south – Mooresville, NC – it gives us great pleasure to support all forms of motorsports in all parts of the country,” said SRI Technical Sales Engineer Randy Keene. “Super DIRT Week has always been the biggest stage for our racing teams, friends and customers in the Northeast, and to be a part of this colossal event means a lot to us.”

The sixth annual Drydene World Short Track Championship will welcome the Pro Stocks back to the schedule this year, where SRI will be the title sponsor of the division. The SRI Pro Stocks will compete alongside eight other classes of weekly racing stars from across the nation over three days, Oct. 28-30, at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, NC – a local venue for the SRI family.

The following weekend at The Dirt Track, SRI will also provide the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series and Super DIRTcar Series competitors with an SRI Performance #1 Redraw bonus at the NGK NTK World of Outlaws World Finals, Nov. 4-6. The driver who pulls the pole position in their respective redraws on both Friday and Saturday night will receive a $500 cash prize, courtesy of SRI.

DIRTcar Series PR