Thursday, Sep 23

Smooth Sailing: Cadillac Looking to Glide over Long Beach Bumps

Racing News
Wednesday, Sep 22 43
Smooth Sailing: Cadillac Looking to Glide over Long Beach Bumps
By Jeff Olson
IMSA Wire Service
 
 
One key element of a race car will play a key element this weekend at Long Beach:
 
Suspension.
 
With two races left in Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, Saturday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will play an important role in the outcome. And the challengers believe their car’s suspension gives them an advantage.  
 
“Cadillac has developed a car that can handle the bumps very well,” said Pipo Derani, who will team with Felipe Nasr to try to pull closer in the championship battle this weekend. “When we talk about street tracks like Long Beach, normally those track surfaces are not very smooth. It’s not designed for race cars; it’s normal streets that are being turned into a racetrack for a few days.”
 
Derani and Nasr are 98 points behind co-leaders Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque in the DPi class. With only the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in November remaining after Long Beach, Derani and Nasr hope their No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R will maintain its advantage on bumpy tracks.
 
In July 2020, they won a sprint race at Sebring International Raceway, whose bumps are a legendary characteristic of the circuit. Long Beach, an 11-turn, 1.968-mile layout through city streets, includes a rough surface and changing pavement similar to Sebring.
 
“Our Cadillac has always been fantastic on tracks like that, especially Long Beach,” Derani said. “Our suspension is very good. It rides the bumps very well.”
 
Taylor and Albuquerque have won three races this year, including the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship on Sept. 12 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Derani and Nasr have teamed for two victories, most recently at Road America last month. 
 
A win at Long Beach would further diminish the margin between the No. 31 Cadillac and the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 co-driven by Albuquerque and Taylor. The goal for Derani and Nasr is to get close enough to strike in the 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans season finale Nov. 13. Long Beach and its bumps are part of that plan.      
 
“We’re looking forward to it,” Derani said. “We have a strong car. We’ve shown there in the past that Cadillac has always been very strong.”
 
A Cadillac has won the last three Long Beach races. In a twist of irony, Albuquerque was part of the winning effort in 2018 and ’19 when he drove for Action Express Racing, which fields the No. 31. And in 2017, Taylor co-drove to the Long Beach victory when Wayne Taylor Racing was running under Cadillac power.
 
NBCSN’s live coverage of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach begins Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. Tickets for the race weekend are available at gplb.com.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NEW! Episode 2 Red Bull Imagination - Most Insane Lines Ever! Bakchis wins dramatic Formula DRIFT PRO Round 7 on Streets of Long Beach »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.