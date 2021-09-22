Bryce Menzies and Jason McNeil Claim Victories at the 2nd SCORE Baja 400

Bryce Menzies and Toyo Tires® took the Overall win at the 2nd SCORE Baja 400 desert race. Jason McNeil also took first place in the Trophy Truck Spec class for the second SCORE race in a row, putting two Toyo Tires drivers on top of the podium during a successful weekend of desert racing.

Menzies is having one of the most successful years of racing in his already historic career. Coming off huge wins in the 2021 Toyo Tires Desert Challenge and SCORE San Felipe 250, Menzies and his #7 Red Bull / Toyo Tires / KMC Wheels AWD Mason Motorsports T1 Truck drove an error and penalty-free race, winning with an overall time of eight hours, 26 minutes, and 59 seconds.

The Baja 400 showcased a field of 33 competitors racing on the treacherous and unforgiving 400-mile course through Baja California, Mexico. This is the third of the four-race 2021 SCORE World Desert Championship. Menzies will now prepare for the Baja 1000 coming up in mid-November, as his bid for another championship is in reach.

“This year's course was one of the most technical courses I’ve ever raced down in Baja,” said Bryce Menzies. “You had to be on your A-game all day long with the amount of turns and different terrain we crossed over the 400 miles.”

Jason McNeil and his spec #234 Fiberwerx / Toyo Tires Trophy Truck finished the race with an official time of nine hours, four minutes, and 22 seconds, claiming his second win in the 2021 SCORE World Desert Championship series.

Menzies and McNeil relied on championship-winning Toyo® Open Country M/T®-R tires to achieve their podium finishes.

“This was another amazing performance for Toyo Tires with Bryce Menzies taking the overall win and Jason McNeil winning the Trophy Truck Spec class,” said Stan Chen, senior manager, events, sponsorships and motorsports, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “Our proven Toyo Open Country M/T-R tires continue to meet the demands of our drivers on these brutal desert courses.”