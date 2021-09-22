Motor Racing Network & TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold to Broadcast ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway

The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will broadcast the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, ValleyStar Credit Union 300 on Saturday, Sept. 25.

“As the best late model stock car racers compete at Martinsville Speedway, we are proud to welcome the Motor Racing Network and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold to broadcast the ValleyStar Credit Union 300,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “The amazing at-track experience will only be enhanced with ‘The Voice of NASCAR’ on MRN and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold calling the intense flag-to-flag action under the lights.”

On MRN, veteran announcers Alex Hayden and Steve Post will call the action from the booth with Dave Moody in the turns and Hannah Newhouse providing inside analysis and pit reporting. MRN’s broadcast coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast will be available on participating affiliates as well as MRN’s digital platforms.

“Late models under the lights at Martinsville have become a tradition for all of us at the Motor Racing Network,” said Chris Schwartz, President of Motor Racing Network. “And we are so excited to provide the soundtrack as the best local racers from around the country compete for the prestigious Martinsville grandfather clock and the biggest payout in NASCAR Late Model Stock Car racing!”

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is available to TrackPass users with either the NASCAR Roots package ($2.99/month) or the TrackPass: All Access pass ($4.99), which includes all live events from Progressive American Flat Track, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series and IMSA.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car Race, paying a total purse of more than $110,000 with the winner receiving $32,000 and the coveted Martinsville grandfather clock. Peyton Sellers, the 2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series champion, will compete with Bubba Pollard, Bobby McCarty, Timothy Peters, and other late model stars, along with Rajah Caruth making his event debut, in an impressive ValleyStar Credit Union 300 field.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Fan Garage/Pit Experience (i.e. driver autograph session) will be free to all fans with a ticket from 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Heat races will begin at 3:00 p.m. Pre-race festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with the 200-lap feature ValleyStar Credit Union 300 starting at 7 p.m. The race will have three segments: 75 laps, 75 laps and 50 laps. Stage 1 and Stage 2 winners will each receive $1,000.

Practice for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 begins on Friday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. with qualifying for the pole position starting at 8 p.m. with the top qualifier pocketing an extra $5,000 courtesy of Martinsville Speedway. The Campbell Family Foundation will host a fireworks extravaganza following qualifying. Tickets are just $5 for Friday’s practice and qualifying sessions with kids 12-and-under are free.

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race tickets are just $30 for adults with kids 12-and-under are free and available for purchase today via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.

NASCAR PR