Hagar Keeps Rolling On Night Two Of The Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Getting the lead on Lap 5 and running away, Derek Hagar made it back-to-back wins at Lucas Oil Speedway in the 2021 Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“Man, we just need to seal the deal,” stated Hagar of his run thus far.

Winning by 1.851-seconds, Hagar was never challenged through a pair of stoppages on Lap 16, which turned into a red, and Lap 22, which saw Blake Hahn get tangled with a tractor tire while running third. Getting the run on Westbrook following a caution on Lap 3, it was a repeat of the line Derek ran on Thursday night with the No. 9jr rolling a diamond through the third and fourth turns. Having to switch his line up slightly as Dylan Westbrook turned to defend his race lead, Hagar was able to roll low and swing out off the fourth turn to capture the point.

“I was worried when they worked the track,” commented Derek. “They did a lot, and everybody is good when the track has moisture, but when I saw the No. 47 crew signaling him [Westbrook] to get to the bottom, I knew it was over then because I could carry momentum really good through the middle and was able to get him on that restart. This car just floats the middle so nice.”

Solidifying his pole starting position for Saturday’s $10,000 to win SawBlade.com A-Feature, Derek was chased to the finish by Roger Crockett. Battling a very loose car the night before, a couple of minor tweaks was all it took for the No. 11 to come to life. Pulling the wing into the trunk before the Lap 22 restart, Roger shot from fourth to second through the next two laps but was out of time to mount a charge on Hagar.

Dylan Westbrook held on for third, and with the rebound run after a DNF on Thursday, was the final driver to lock straight into Saturday’s A-Feature. Another driver with a much better night, Jack Dover brought his spare car to a fourth-place finish with J.J. Hickle making of the biggest moves of the race with a last corner pass to move from seventh to fifth.

Garet Williamson ended up sixth through the final two turns with Joe B. Miller winding up seventh. Chase Porter crossed eighth with Howard Moore racing from 15th to ninth. The night’s Hard Charger, Jordon Mallett, clawed his way from 22nd to complete the top ten.

With the first two nights of the Hockett/McMillin Memorial in the books, the eight drivers locked into Saturday’s championship event include Derek Hagar (343), Roger Crockett (297), Howard Moore (289), Joe B. Miller (281), J.J. Hickle (273), Scott Bogucki (271), Jeremy Campbell (269), and Dylan Westbrook (268). The remainder of the field is broken down into four Last Chance Qualifiers, with the top two from each moving on. The remainder will file into three BMRS B-Features, taking the top two from each of those.

The finale of the 2021 Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway opens at 4:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 5:30 P.M. and Racing at 6:35 P.M. (CDT).

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Warrior Region

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)

Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial - Night 2

Friday, September 17, 2021

Car Count: 65

Event Count: 68

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 60 in Passing Points roll into Qualifiers)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[4]; 2. 75-Tyler Blank[3]; 3. 26-Marshall Skinner[2]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum[7]; 5. 15-Jase Randolph[1]; 6. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]; 7. 95-Matt Covington[9]; 8. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]; 9. 12J-Josh Grady[10]; 10. 187-Landon Crawley[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Timothy Smith[2]; 2. 28-Scott Bogucki[5]; 3. 8M-Kade Morton[1]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 5. 4-Evan Martin[3]; 6. 94-Jeff Swindell[8]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]; 8. 33Z-Alan Zoutte[6]; 9. 14E-Kyle Bellm[10]; 10. 72-Gary Floyd[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]; 3. 53-Jack Dover[5]; 4. 1V-Brent Crews[7]; 5. 44R-Ronny Howard[4]; 6. 88-Travis Reber[8]; 7. 97-Kevin Cummings[2]; 8. 2-Jason Billups[1]; 9. (DNS) 77-Jack Wagner

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 2. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[2]; 3. 11A-Austin O'Neal[3]; 4. 21-Gunner Ramey[6]; 5. 10-Landon Britt[4]; 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett[5]; 7. 22-Riley Goodno[8]; 8. 97M-Scotty Milan[7]; 9. (DNS) 15D-Andrew Deal

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 3. 2C-Chase Porter[4]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[5]; 5. 3M-Howard Moore[6]; 6. 7B-Ben Brown[1]; 7. 77X-Alex Hill[7]; 8. 13C-Chase Howard[8]; 9. 0-Jake Griffin[9]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 3. 22S-Slater Helt[3]; 4. 7M-Chance Morton[4]; 5. 24-Garet Williamson[8]; 6. 84-Brandon Hanks[7]; 7. 7F-Noah Harris[5]; 8. 95X-Asa Swindell[2]; 9. (DNS) 90-Lance Norick

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Roger Crockett[1]; 2. 45X-Kyler Johnson[6]; 3. 1-Brenham Crouch[4]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[8]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]; 6. 57-Billy Butler[3]; 7. 27-Austin Wood[7]; 8. 9H-Emilio Hoover[9]; 9. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]

Hoosier Tire Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]; 3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[4]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 6. 84-Brandon Hanks[8]; 7. 94-Jeff Swindell[7]; 8. 86-Timothy Smith[5]; 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]; 10. 27-Austin Wood[10]; 11. 97-Kevin Cummings[11]; 12. 33Z-Alan Zoutte[12]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Garet Williamson[2]; 2. 63-JJ Hickle[6]; 3. 75-Tyler Blank[4]; 4. 4-Evan Martin[8]; 5. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]; 6. 1V-Brent Crews[3]; 7. 88-Travis Reber[7]; 8. 0-Jake Griffin[12]; 9. 22-Riley Goodno[9]; 10. 97M-Scotty Milan[11]; 11. 7B-Ben Brown[10]; 12. 8M-Kade Morton[1]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[4]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[1]; 3. 11A-Austin O'Neal[2]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[7]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 7. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[3]; 8. 12J-Josh Grady[11]; 9. 95-Matt Covington[8]; 10. 57-Billy Butler[9]; 11. 9H-Emilio Hoover[10]; 12. 95X-Asa Swindell[12]

Qualifier 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Chase Porter[3]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 22S-Slater Helt[2]; 4. 14E-Kyle Bellm[11]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark[9]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton[1]; 7. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[6]; 9. 2-Jason Billups[10]; 10. 7F-Noah Harris[8]; 11. 44R-Ronny Howard[7]; 12. (DNS) 15-Jase Randolph

Qualifier 5 (8 Laps): 1. 3M-Howard Moore[1]; 2. 53-Jack Dover[4]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[5]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett[8]; 5. 28-Scott Bogucki[6]; 6. 77X-Alex Hill[9]; 7. 5T-Ryan Timms[11]; 8. 26-Marshall Skinner[2]; 9. 10-Landon Britt[7]; 10. 1-Brenham Crouch[3]; 11. 72-Gary Floyd[12]; 12. 13C-Chase Howard[10]

BMRS B-Features (Top 2 from each advance)

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]; 2. 94-Jeff Swindell[7]; 3. 45X-Kyler Johnson[4]; 4. 5T-Ryan Timms[8]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 6. 84-Brandon Hanks[6]; 7. 11A-Austin O'Neal[1]; 8. 86-Timothy Smith[5]; 9. 0-Jake Griffin[9]; 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[10]; 11. 8M-Kade Morton[12]; 12. 27-Austin Wood[11]; 13. 33Z-Alan Zoutte[14]; 14. 7B-Ben Brown[13]; 15. 15-Jase Randolph[15]; 16. 73-Samuel Wagner[16]; 17. 90-Lance Norick[17]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 98P-Miles Paulus[2]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 3. 22S-Slater Helt[1]; 4. 14E-Kyle Bellm[3]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill[6]; 6. 22-Riley Goodno[10]; 7. 88-Travis Reber[7]; 8. 1-Brenham Crouch[8]; 9. 9$-Kyle Clark[5]; 10. 9H-Emilio Hoover[13]; 11. 10-Landon Britt[9]; 12. 44R-Ronny Howard[11]; 13. 13C-Chase Howard[14]; 14. 2-Jason Billups[12]; 15. 95X-Asa Swindell[15]; 16. 77-Jack Wagner[16]

B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 4-Evan Martin[1]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[9]; 4. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[5]; 5. 57-Billy Butler[10]; 6. 12J-Josh Grady[8]; 7. 7F-Noah Harris[12]; 8. 7M-Chance Morton[6]; 9. 97M-Scotty Milan[11]; 10. 187-Landon Crawley[15]; 11. 72-Gary Floyd[14]; 12. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 13. 26-Marshall Skinner[7]; 14. 1V-Brent Crews[4]; 15. 97-Kevin Cummings[13]; 16. 15D-Andrew Deal[16]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[7]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 4. 53-Jack Dover[6]; 5. 63-JJ Hickle[2]; 6. 24-Garet Williamson[8]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]; 8. 2C-Chase Porter[5]; 9. 3M-Howard Moore[15]; 10. 14-Jordon Mallett[22]; 11. 98P-Miles Paulus[18]; 12. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 13. 4-Evan Martin[19]; 14. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[17]; 15. 1X-Tim Crawley[14]; 16. 21-Gunner Ramey[12]; 17. 9-Chase Randall[21]; 18. 94-Jeff Swindell[20]; 19. 11A-Austin O'Neal[25]; 20. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[16]; 21. 17B-Ryan Bickett[24]; 22. 36-Jason Martin[13]; 23. 75-Tyler Blank[10]; 24. 95-Matt Covington[23]; 25. 55B-Brandon Anderson[26]; 26. 28-Scott Bogucki[11]

Lap Leader(s): Dylan Westbrook 1-4; Derek Hagar 5-25

Hard Charger: Jordon Mallett +12

High Point Driver: Dylan Westbrook

Provisional(s): Matt Covington (Points); Ryan Bickett (Points); Austin O'Neal (Regional); Brandon Anderson (Regional)