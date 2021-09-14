Alex Tagliani keeps the lead in the NASCAR Pinty's Series Drivers Championship

Alex Tagliani increased his lead in the NASCAR Pinty's Series Drivers Championship following Round 7 of the 2021 Championship held Sunday at the one-third mile Flamboro Speedway, located near West Millgrove Ontario. The driver from Lachenaie, Quebec finished fourth in the Motomaster Batteries 125, three seconds behind race winner Andrew Ranger from Quebec and D.J. Kennington and Brett Taylor, both from Ontario. It was Tagliani's third straight Flamboro top 10 finish.





The driver of the number 18 RONA - Viagra - St Hubert Chevrolet Camaro started his day with an 11th place finish in the morning practice session before improving to eight overall during to solo qualifying session in the afternoon. Even though his starting position placed him far from polesitter and teammate Treyten Lapcevich, Tagliani slowly worked the field and took every opportunity to increase his position to finish fourth.





" Unfortunately for the NASCAR drivers, we ran only once at Flamboro, the second half of the double header was postponed due to inclement weather," said Alex Tagliani. "I finished fourth, but it enabled me to score enough points to maintain first place in the drivers standings with an 11-point lead, three more than I had at the conclusion of the Mosport race last weekend. I am very pleased with the results, but there is still three races left on the 2021 schedule at Delaware Speedway. It is not a time to take things for granted. I must concentrate on our objective to win the title. Delaware is an oval track where I finished second in 2017. I am going to concentrate on winning the title."





The second event of the day, the Quick Wick Firestarter 125, which was due to start 40 minutes following the conclusion of the first race but was unfortunately postponed due to rain. Series officials are working on rescheduling the race.





Ten of the 18 starters finished on the lead lap.





The next and final rounds of the NASCAR Pinty's Series 2021 Championship, The Pinty's Fall Brawl will be held at Delaware Speedway, Ontario on September 26, 2021





NASCAR.ca has live coverage of each event, including live timing and scoring, on Race Center.





Beside his main Chevrolet Camaro RONA - VIAGRA - St-Hubert sponsors, the TAG Motorsport/Team 22 Racing number 18 car is also sporting secondary sponsors colours such as CanTorque, Fast Wheels, La Petite Bretonne, VR St-Cyr, Arai, Gatorade, 440 Laval Chevrolet, HomeSync, Car Design & Graphics by Jerry Hall, VTT Lachute and O'Sole Mio on tracks in Ontario and Quebec.





