Alex Tagliani keeps the lead in the NASCAR Pinty's Series Drivers Championship

Alex Tagliani increased his lead in the NASCAR Pinty's Series Drivers Championship following Round 7 of the 2021 Championship held Sunday at the one-third mile Flamboro Speedway, located near West Millgrove Ontario. The driver from Lachenaie, Quebec finished fourth in the Motomaster Batteries 125, three seconds behind race winner Andrew Ranger from Quebec and D.J. Kennington and Brett Taylor, both from Ontario. It was Tagliani's third straight Flamboro top 10 finish.
The driver of the number 18 RONA - Viagra - St Hubert Chevrolet Camaro started his day with an 11th place finish in the morning practice session before improving to eight overall during to solo qualifying session in the afternoon. Even though his starting position placed him far from polesitter and teammate Treyten Lapcevich, Tagliani slowly worked the field and took every opportunity to increase his position to finish fourth.
" Unfortunately for the NASCAR drivers, we ran only once at Flamboro, the second half of the double header was postponed due to inclement weather," said Alex Tagliani. "I finished fourth, but it enabled me to score enough points to maintain first place in the drivers standings with an 11-point lead, three more than I had at the conclusion of the Mosport race last weekend. I am very pleased with the results, but there is still three races left on the 2021 schedule at Delaware Speedway. It is not a time to take things for granted. I must concentrate on our objective to win the title. Delaware is an oval track where I finished second in 2017. I am going to concentrate on winning the title."
The second event of the day, the Quick Wick Firestarter 125, which was due to start 40 minutes following the conclusion of the first race but was unfortunately postponed due to rain. Series officials are working on rescheduling the race.
Ten of the 18 starters finished on the lead lap.
The next and final rounds of the NASCAR Pinty's Series 2021 Championship, The Pinty's Fall Brawl will be held at Delaware Speedway, Ontario on September 26, 2021
NASCAR.ca has live coverage of each event, including live timing and scoring, on Race Center.
Beside his main Chevrolet Camaro RONA - VIAGRA - St-Hubert sponsors, the TAG Motorsport/Team 22 Racing number 18 car is also sporting secondary sponsors colours such as CanTorque, Fast Wheels, La Petite Bretonne, VR St-Cyr, Arai, Gatorade, 440 Laval Chevrolet, HomeSync, Car Design & Graphics by Jerry Hall, VTT Lachute and O'Sole Mio on tracks in Ontario and Quebec.
Fans can follow Alex Tagliani during the season by visiting www.tagliani.com, or by following him on Twitter at @TAGLIANI, or @TAGLIANI18 on Instagram and like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Tagliani.
Alex Tagliani keeps the lead in the NASCAR Pinty's Series Drivers Championship
Alex Tagliani increased his lead in the NASCAR Pinty's Series Drivers Championship following Round 7 of the 2021 Championship held Sunday at the one-third mile Flamboro Speedway, located near West Millgrove Ontario. The driver from Lachenaie, Quebec finished fourth in the Motomaster Batteries 125, three seconds behind race winner Andrew Ranger from Quebec and D.J. Kennington and Brett Taylor, both from Ontario. It was Tagliani's third straight Flamboro top 10 finish.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- Tommy Johnson Jr. races to victory in Reading
- Palou Seizes Series Lead with Improbable Victory at Portland
- Jim Beaver Resumes Best in the Desert Championship Chase in Laughlin
- Watkins Glen SpeedTour Provides Fans With An Entertaining Weekend Of Racing
- 14-Year-Old Katie Hettinger Makes Presence Known with Victory at Hickory Motor Speedway