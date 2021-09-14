Thursday, Sep 16

Root, Heylen Take Control in First Michelin Pilot Challenge Win

Racing News
Tuesday, Sep 14 105
Root, Heylen Take Control in First Michelin Pilot Challenge Win
By Jeff Olson
IMSA Wire Service
 
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120: Unofficial Results
 
Two spirited drives – first by Max Root, then by Jan Heylen – tightened the championship battle in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.
 
Root kept the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport in front at the start of the race, and Heylen brought the car home with a comfortable lead Saturday to win the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
 
The victory brought Heylen closer to Bill Auberlen and Dillon Machavern in the driver standings of the Michelin Pilot Challenge’s Grand Sport (GS) class. Heylen pursued Auberlen during the second half of the race until Auberlen’s No. 95 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT4 drifted off course in Turn 6, allowing Heylen to make the race-winning pass with 38 minutes left in the two-hour race.
 
Auberlen’s right-rear tire went down immediately after the off-course excursion, forcing him to the pits for an unscheduled stop. He finished 14th, which let the rest of the field gain ground in the points. Heylen pulled to within 80 points of the co-leaders with two races remaining this season – at VIRginia International Raceway on Oct. 10 and at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Nov. 12.
 
Robby Foley and Vin Barletta, who finished sixth in Saturday’s race, are second in GS standings in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT4, 40 points behind teammates Auberlen and Machavern.
 
Heylen crossed the finish line 4.563 seconds ahead of Indy Dontje, who prevailed in a late battle for second place in the No. 4 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT GT4 he co-drove with Russell Ward.
 
It was Heylen’s first Michelin Pilot Challenge victory despite four podium finishes.
 
“A win has been missing,” Heylen said. “We came close a couple of times this year, but it was a good points day. … I hope this gets us back in the hunt. It will be an exciting last two races.”
 
Root, subbing for Ryan Hardwick for the second time this season, won the Motul Pole Award in morning qualifying and set the pace before turning over the No. 16 to Heylen. Root has won the pole in both of his Michelin Pilot Challenge races. He and Heylen finished second in the race at Sebring International Raceway in March. The victory capped a big day for Wright Motorsports, as Trent Hindman also qualified on the GT Daytona (GTD) class pole for Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race.
 
Alec Udell and Bryce Ward shared third place in the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG.
Hyundai, Bryan Herta Autosport Sweep TCR Podium
 
Mark Wilkins passed teammate Parker Chase with on the penultimate lap to lead a sweep by Bryan Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian in the Touring Car (TCR) class. Patience was the key for Wilkins, who stalked Chase for several laps before making his move.
 
“It was a race of patience – just getting a little bit back on Parker,” said Wilkins, who co-drove the No. 33 BHA Hyundai Elantra N TCR with Harry Gottsacker. “When I got to him, I had to figure out where I was going to pass him. … We couldn’t be too risky. He put up a great race. We had a little bit more than they did at the end.”
 
Chase held on for second place in the No. 98 BHA Elantra co-driven with Ryan Norman. TCR points leaders Michael Lewis and Taylor Hagler finished third in the No. 77 BHA Hyundai Veloster N TCR. Lewis and Hagler hold a 180-point lead over Chase with two races remaining.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« DeFrancesco heads to Monterey after Portland battle Plaid Is Back in Style: Pfaff Porsche Charging in GTD »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.