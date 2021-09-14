ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Bristol

|
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion
- Gray enters Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for the combined ARCA Menards Series (AMS) and ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) event with nine AMS starts and four AMSE starts so far this season. He has one career start at Bristol coming last season where he started fifth and finished seventh.
- Thursday evening will be a busy one for the 16-year-old driver as he competes with both ARCA and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for 400 total laps around the .533-mile high-banked oval.
- Gray is fresh off of his first win of the 2021 season after being awarded the victory at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway in ARCA Menards Series West action last Saturday night. The Ripper Coffee Fusion led 18 laps and crossed the finish line in third, but ARCA officials determined the top-two finishers missed turn one and assessed them a time penalty.
- During his time as a Cup Series crew chief, Chad Johnston accrued 18 starts at Bristol with five top-fives and nine top-10s between Martin Truex Jr., Tony Stewart, Jeff Burton, Kyle Larson and Matt Kenseth.
