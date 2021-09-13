BAC-D® Joins Moffitt for The Last Great Colosseum

“AEC is proud to partner with DGR and the Petty Family to sponsor Thad Moffitt,” Richard Guy, Founder and CEO, said. “It is an honor to align ourselves with family-oriented people who share the same values and are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others.”

“I’m excited to head to Bristol Motor Speedway with Bac-D® Hand Sanitizer as our primary partner. They are leading the charge in the hand-sanitizer sector by offering a quality, American made product that is 99.99% effective in killing germs and bacteria,” Moffitt said. “A sense of safety is always reassuring on and off the track. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent their brand and I look forward to building our partnership.”

Moffitt has competed in 15 ARCA Menards Series races for DGR in 2021. The Trinity, North Carolina-native has five top-five and 12 top-10 finishes with a best finish of third twice - Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington in June.

The Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 and streamed on the Fox Sports Go app at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 16.