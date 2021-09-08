Wednesday, Sep 08

NHRA Becomes First Motorsports Organization To Sign NIL Deals With Student-Athletes

Racing News
Wednesday, Sep 08 50
NHRA Becomes First Motorsports Organization To Sign NIL Deals With Student-Athletes

As the NHRA season continues this weekend in Indianapolis, the largest auto racing organization in the world today announced it has signed NIL contracts with six Indiana University student-athletes in partnership with industry-leading athlete marketing platform Opendorse. With the signings, NHRA becomes the first motorsports organization to officially partner with student-athletes since NCAA and state regulations were passed on July 1.

 

Indiana University football players Michael Penix Jr. (Quarterback), Tyrese Fryfogle (Wide Receiver), and Sean Wracher (Long Snapper), basketball players Michael Durr (Center) and Anthony Leal (Guard), and Olympic diver Andrew Capobianco will work closely with the NHRA to promote this weekend’s race on social media.

 

NHRA leveraged Opendorse Deals to secure and facilitate each partnership. Opendorse Deals is where brands and fans can browse, book, and activate online and offline endorsement opportunities with any athlete.   

 

“We are continually looking to promote the sport in unique ways, and new NIL legislation afforded us the opportunity to collaborate with local student-athletes and engage with the motorsports community in a way that’s never been done before,” said Jeffrey Young, NHRA Vice President, Marketing and Communications. “These athletes are local stars and have an authentic connection with communities across the country where our races take place. We will continue to grow this program, and provide student-athletes with incredible experiences and unprecedented access to our events, drivers, and fans.”

 

NHRA will engage student-athletes through the remainder of the season in each state where races are held, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, Las Vegas, and California.

 

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Alex Tagliani takes over the championship lead with a second place finish at Mosport Tight championship battles race into the Grand Prix of Portland next weekend »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.