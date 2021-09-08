Alex Tagliani takes over the championship lead with a second place finish at Mosport

Alex Tagliani came close to win Round 6 of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty's Series race held Sunday at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) in Bowmanville, Ontario. The driver from Lachenaie, Quebec led 25 of the 51 laps of the Clarington 200 but finally yielded first place on lap 47 to his Team 22 Racing mate Marc-Antoine Camirand who scored his first win of the season. Tagliani was hampere by a back marker who enabled Camirand to go bye, Starting seventh on the grid for the second of the weekend race, Tagliani had an up and down race as did most of the leading drivers of the series who had to make tremendous comebacks to score maximum points.





Camirand crossed the finish line in first place, ninth-tenths of a second ahead of runner-up Tagliani followed by rookie Kyle Marcelli who scored his first podium finish. Kevin Lacroix and Andrew Ranger completed the top five. The second place finish gave back to the driver of the RONA - Viagra - St Hubert Chevrolet Camaro first place in the drivers championship standings ahead of Kevin Lacroix and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin who had taken over the lead following his win on Saturday, but his 11th place finish on Sunday pushed him back to third place on Sunday.





Thirteen of the 24 starters finished on the lead lap.





"A fourth place yesterday and a runner-up position today (Sunday). It's not a bad weekend of racing. We get out of Mosport on top of the championship standings and that is what is important," said Alex Tagliani. "For Sunday's race, I think we had a pretty good car. With a bit of hindsight, I think we sort of regret not to have made a tire change when the other teams did in their second stop. We added fuel during our first stop but did not make a stop when we had a chance to do so. They had made their stop but we did not. At the end of the race, they were on fresher tires, which enabled them to catch up to me very quickly. Still, I was slowed downed by a backmarker and Marc-Antoine (Camirand) took the opportunity to take over first place. It is still a good finish for me and for the Team 22 Racing with this one-two finish. My team did a great job in this run for the championship."





The next two rounds of the NASCAR Pinty's Series 2021 Championship will be held at Flamboro Speedway in West Millgrove, Ontario on September 12, 2021 The start of the Motomaster 125 is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. while the green flag for the start of the Quick Wick Firestarter will be waved at 5:45 p.m.





