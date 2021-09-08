Indian Motorcycle Launches Fall Apparel Collection

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today introduced its 2021 fall collection of clothing, gifts and gear across its Heritage, Rogue and Moto sub-collections. Featuring premium quality and construction, the launch includes over 70 new arrivals, including men’s and women’s riding gear, casualwear, footwear, hats, luggage and more.

With three curated sub-collections and multiple fit options, the 2021 fall collection delivers Indian Motorcycle’s widest range of clothing, gifts and gear that appeals to its diverse and passionate riding community just in time for peak holiday shopping season. The distinct fit options for men and women include the following:

Men’s Fits

Men’s Indian Motorcycle clothing offers two fit options: Modern Fit and Classic Fit. Men’s Modern Fit offers a comfortable fit with closer-fitting sleeves and shoulders, while Classic Fit is roomy and comfortable for everyday wearing.

Women’s Fits

Women shopping for Indian Motorcycle clothing have three fit options, including Close Fit, Classic Fit and Relaxed Fit. Indian Motorcycle designed its Close Fit with added stretch for a flattering fit that contours the body. Classic Fit features a versatile, more traditional fit, while Relaxed Fit is the loosest fit option and provides ultimate comfort.

“Our robust line of casualwear and riding gear has been curated in a thoughtful manner to provide our riders and fans with new options that not only fit to their comfort and feature expectations, but truly represent their personal style and affinity for the brand,” said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle. “Our fall collection delivers on these commitments, while arming riders with protective gear that will keep them riding in various weather conditions for years to come.”

New arrivals within each collection, include the following:

Heritage Collection

The Heritage Collection reflects the pioneering spirit that Indian Motorcycle was founded on and remains at the brand’s core today. Tapping into its history of fine craftsmanship, this classically-designed line of clothing and gear combines timeless design with bold branding details. The Heritage Collection is inspired by models such as the Scout, Springfield and Roadmaster. With 28 new styles, the Heritage Collection is highlighted by the all-new men’s Varsity Riding Jacket, men’s Rain Suit, and a mix of men’s and women’s t-shirts and button-ups.

Rogue Collection

Blacked-out style personifies the Rogue Collection, as the range has been designed for those who prefer simple, clean lines with tones of black and grey. The Rogue collection is inspired by models such as the Scout Bobber, Chief Dark Horse and Indian Challenger. For fall and winter, the Rogue collection adds 15 new casualwear pieces, including the women’s Washed Denim Shirt, Quarter Sleeve Tee, and Shield Tees for both men and women.

Moto Collection

The Moto Collection is a contemporary moto-fashion inspired range, designed for those who prefer modern design, bold graphics and lively colors. The Moto Collection is primarily inspired by the FTR and Scout family of motorcycles. With 20 new pieces joining the collection, the all-new women’s Drew Leather Riding Jacket offers riders a stylish and warm option. In addition, new casualwear like the women’s 1901 Hoodie, men’s 1901 Bomber jacket and t-shirts for men, women and children are also available.

In addition to its 2021 fall collection, Indian Motorcycle is launching its first full collection of owners-exclusive clothing and gifts. Inspired by feedback from real owners, the Indian Motorcycle owners collection features various family model t-shirts, bandanas, hats, as well as owner-branded glassware, tote bags and patches. To shop, owners must log into their Indian Motorcycle Rider account on IndianMotorcycle.com and navigate to the collection via Indian Motorcycle Outpost.

The Indian Motorcycle fall clothing, gifts and gear collections are available now at IndianMotorcycle.com/Outpost and Indian Motorcycle dealers around the country. For more information, visit or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.