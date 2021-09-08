Mia Chapman Excels in Pro Lite Debut With Fourth Place Crandon World Cup Finish

Professional off-road racer and Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman wasted no time getting acclimated to a Pro Lite truck in her first weekend in the division at this year’s World Championship Off-Road Races at Crandon International Raceway. In her return to short course racing, Chapman nearly cracked the podium in Sunday’s Pro Lite World Championship race, settling in fourth place when all was said and done.

“What an experience Crandon was for me this year!” Chapman said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group behind me, so thanks to Yokohama, Kicker, Vision Wheel, and JB15 for giving me the opportunity and the Holtgers for giving me a great truck. To come that close to a Pro Lite World Championship podium in my first try was amazing, and I definitely want to come back in 2022 and finish a few spots higher!”

While Chapman has raced at Crandon before, the 2021 World Championship marked her first time stepping up into a truck division after a successful early career stint in mod karts and UTVs. A 98-time podium finisher in the youth divisions where she cut her teeth in racing, the elbows-out style of racing required to stand out in short course quickly came out as she adapted to the new truck.

Against by far the deepest Pro Lite field of the season, Chapman qualified a respectable 15th out of 25 on Thursday and came home 14th and on the lead lap in Saturday’s race. As she wasn’t running for the Championship Off-Road title, Saturday primarily served as a tune-up for Sunday’s Pro Lite World Championship, the biggest event of the year, and as a way to give Chapman valuable race experience in the truck.

It didn’t take her long to put that experience to good use. As some of the division’s top drivers would falter early, Chapman settled herself into a top 10 spot in the race’s late stages, and looked like a sleeper threat for a top five. On the final lap, everything broke her way, as multiple trucks in podium contention pulled off and Chapman hustled to the finish line. When all was said and done, she’d be scored fourth, under five seconds away from scoring a Pro Lite World Championship podium in her first try.

As part of her return to Crandon, Chapman was a key part of Yokohama Tire’s activation efforts at the largest short course event of the year. She made multiple appearances alongside action sports legends Travis Pastrana and Tanner Foust and multi-class short course star Andrew Carlson. Chapman also made an appearance on Speed Sport with her #37 Pro Lite as it was stationed in downtown Crandon as part of this year’s festivities.