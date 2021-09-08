Wednesday, Sep 08

ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: Portland International Raceway

Racing News
Wednesday, Sep 08 20
ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: Portland International Raceway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion

  • Taylor Gray will make his first ever appearance at Portland International Raceway on Saturday night.
  • Last time out at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds with the ARCA Menards Series, the Ford driver started seventh and finished fifth on a rough dirt surface.
  • Through six career ARCA West races, Gray has one win, three top-fives and five top-10s with an average finish of 5.8.
  • The 16 year old has four career starts on road courses between ARCA and ARCA West with two top-fives and three top-10s.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.

DGR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Kevin Lacroix Will Try to Repeat His 2020 Win at Flamboro Speedway Mia Chapman Excels in Pro Lite Debut With Fourth Place Crandon World Cup Finish »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.