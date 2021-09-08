Kevin Lacroix Will Try to Repeat His 2020 Win at Flamboro Speedway

Kevin Lacroix and the Bumper to Bumper team are heading to Flamboro Speedway this weekend as the NASCAR Pinty's Series returns to the oval track racing after three road course events. Last season, Kevin Lacroix was successful at this track, finishing 2nd in the first event and then winning the second race of the night.

It is on a 1/3 mile track, established in 1962 in Millgrove (ON), that the drivers will compete in two 125-lap races. The format adopted last year will be used again: the first race of the evening; the MOTOMASTER 125 will take place from 4:05 pm to 5:05 pm, followed by a 40-minute break to allow teams to adjust their cars. The Quick Wick Firestarter 125 will then start at 5:45 pm.

"It's a challenging oval," said Kevin Lacroix, driver of the #74 Bumper to Bumper / Lacroix Tuning car. "Passing is difficult because there is only one racing line that really works so it's hard to be two cars wide." Last year, the first race of the evening proved to be challenging as he was starting from P7. Tough he was able to make his way up to the 2nd place.

In 2020, the drivers were at equal strength since it was the first time the series visited Flamboro Speedway. However, this year, some of the title contenders have never been on this track. Knowing that these are two races that are likely to be action-packed and that represent several challenges, these will undoubtedly be two races not to miss.

The banked track, which is only about an hour from Toronto, on the outskirts of Hamilton, is open to spectators. If you can't make it to the event, you can watch live on the TSN app.

Kevin Lacroix PR